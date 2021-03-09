Loganair continues domestic network expansion, adds 2 new routes
On Monday, Scottish regional carrier Loganair announced two brand new routes.
The U.K.’s largest regional airline will launch the first route from Teesside (MME) to Bristol (BRS) and the second from City of Derry (LDY) in Northern Ireland to Liverpool (LPL).
The inaugural flights will both take place on 24 May, well after the domestic travel ban is set to be lifted, as detailed in the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.
The new North East/South West connection from Teesside to Bristol will operate on weekdays with the following schedule:
- Teesside (MME) 2:25 p.m. Departure ⇒ Bristol (BRS) 3:35 p.m. Arrival
- Bristol (BRS) 4:05 p.m. Departure ⇒ Teesside (MME) 5:15 p.m. Arrival
And on Sundays, there will also be a return flight but with a different schedule:
- Teesside (MME) 4:25 p.m. Departure ⇒ Bristol (BRS) 5:35 p.m. Arrival
- Bristol (BRS) 6:05 p.m. Departure ⇒ Teesside (MME) 7:20 p.m. Arrival
From Northern Ireland, the Derry to Liverpool flight will operate initially on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays with the following schedule:
- City of Derry (LDY) 10:50 a.m. Departure ⇒ Liverpool (LPL) 11:50 a.m. Arrival
- Liverpool (LPL) 12:20 p.m. Departure ⇒ City of Derry (LDY) 1:20 p.m. Arrival
And on Sundays with later departures:
- City of Derry (LDY) 2:10 p.m. Departure ⇒ Liverpool (LPL) 3:10 p.m. Arrival
- Liverpool (LPL) 3:40 p.m. Departure ⇒ City of Derry (LDY) 4:40 p.m. Arrival
The frequency is set to increase from late June.
“Increasing the frequency to seven days a week from the end of June will give maximum choice and flexibility to both business and leisure travellers,” said Steve Frazer, managing director of City of Derry Airport.
The announcement comes amid the airline continuing to ramp up its route network and connect all corners of the U.K. With summer 2021 set to be another big hit for staycations, Loganair’s Clan loyalty programme might be worth checking out.
Since the pandemic grounded the global travel industry almost a year ago, Loganair has gone against the grain and expand its route network when most other airlines have been downsizing.
The route from Teesside will be the airline’s seventh route from the regional North East airport, after a year of network expansion including to London Heathrow.
“We are very pleased to expand our commitment to Teesside International with this direct service to Bristol, connecting two important U.K. business locations,” said Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles. “We’re sure that the new connection will be warmly welcome by customers travelling for work reasons and by those — just as soon as they can — travelling to visit family and friends.”
Tickets for the new routes are on sale now.
Featured image by NurPhotos/Getty Images
