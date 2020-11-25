Loganair set to begin flying between London Heathrow and Isle of Man
The U.K.’s largest airport will soon be getting a new carrier. This week, regional Scottish carrier Loganair announced that it will connect Isle of Man with London Heathrow on a regular basis.
Loganair, which is based at Glasgow Airport (GLA), will begin flying between Isle of Man (IOM) and London Heathrow (LHR) as of 1 December, as reported by Business Traveller.
Initially, Loganair will operate the IOM-LHR route on a daily basis except for Saturdays. Then, as of 19 December, it’ll add a Saturday flight to operate on a daily basis.
“The transfer of our service to Heathrow was made at the request of the Isle of Man government,” Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles told BT. “Operating this route during the winter months, we believe, will allow for growth of frequency and improved business travel times when the impact of COVID-19 begins to lessen.”
Earlier this year, Loganair began flying to Heathrow — though the move was only temporary. The IOM to London route previously flew to London City (LCY). However, for a period earlier this year, LCY was closed to all operations. Loganair relocated that route to Heathrow for a short time before returning it to LCY when the airport reopened.
The airline will use one of its Embraer 145 aircraft to fly to Heathrow, which features 49 seats. Each of the seats has 31 inches of pitch.
The airport, which is known as being one of the busiest and most slot-restricted in the world, has seen an influx of new airlines. Two Indian carriers — one a low-cost carrier — announced they would begin flying to Heathrow for the first time this year.
