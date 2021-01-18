Teesside Airport to get second nonstop route to Heathrow
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Scottish airline Loganair has announced it will launch a new route between Teesside (MME) and Heathrow (LHR).
The inaugural flight is set for 8 March. By launch, the airline is hoping that the travel restrictions linked with the current nationwide lockdown will have eased.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Initially, there will be two daily return flights on weekdays with an additional service on Sundays. The schedule will operate as follows:
Weekdays:
- LM551 Teesside (MME) 6:50 a.m. Departure ⇒ Heathrow (LHR) 8:05 a.m. Arrival
- LM559 Teesside (MME) 5:55 p.m. Departure ⇒ Heathrow (LHR) 7:10 p.m. Arrival
- LM552 Heathrow (LHR) 8:50 a.m. Departure ⇒ Teesside (MME) 10:05 a.m. Arrival
- LM560 Heathrow (LHR) 7:50 p.m. Departure ⇒ Teesside (MME) 9:05 p.m. Arrival
Sundays:
- LM559 Teesside (MME) 6 p.m. Departure ⇒ Heathrow (LHR) 7:15 p.m. Arrival
- LM560 Heathrow (LHR) 7:50 p.m. Departure ⇒ Teesside (MME) 9:05 p.m. Arrival
Frequencies will increase later in the month with the addition of a Saturday morning flight and a second Sunday service as of 28 March. Fares start at £69.99 one-way.
The new route will be operated by an Embraer 145 aircraft, which the airline has aptly named “Spirit of Teesside.”
The airline will offer “single ticket benefits” for passengers who need to connect with partners at Heathrow. Partner airlines include Air France, British Airways, Emirates, KLM, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and United Airlines. Though exact details of those partnerships have yet to be unveiled, they will likely include checked luggage throughout your journey.
“We understand the uncertainty around travel right now and are therefore pleased to be able to look towards the future by providing what Teesside International will need as and when lockdown restrictions begin to ease,” Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles said. “We’re very. happy to be returning to Teesside International, and we are back for good.”
The launch of the MME-LHR Loganair route will mean a second direct connection from the regional airport to Heathrow and a third from the North East — giving a much-needed connectivity boost to the North East region.
Eastern Airways started a new route from Teesside to Heathrow in September 2020, switching its operations from London City when the airport temporarily closed due to the pandemic. The third North East connection to the capital is the longstanding Newcastle (NCL) to Heathrow (LHR) route operated by British Airways.
Loganair flew to Heathrow for the first time earlier in 2020 when it switched its Isle of Man service (IOM), owing to the closure of London City (LCY). In November, the route became a permanent fixture.
Featured image courtesy Loganair
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.