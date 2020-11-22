A luxury trip for a milestone birthday: TPG reader success story
We’ve been asking to hear your travel success and mistake stories to both celebrate and help our TPG U.K. community — even if you’re not travelling as much right now.
This week, Sarah S. showed how she was able to use a BA sale on reward flights to book a more luxurious holiday for a milestone birthday:
“I had a holiday planned for San Sebastian for mine and my husband’s 40th next year. But then I saw the TPG news story about the BA Avios sale.
I quickly jumped on it and started looking at different destinations in business class with my points. Turns out that flights to Punta Cana were within my range and in business class, too! And because I was able to use my Companion Voucher, I was able to get flights for the both of us.
I also managed to snag an early deal at the hotel, which is cancellable on the day. So if plans change, we’re quite safe about our bookings. But if all goes to plan, my husband and I are turning 40 on a luxury holiday with comfortable flights. So thank you for that!
We still plan to go to San Sebastian, but we can now plan that for a long weekend trip during the summer.”
Sarah’s story is a great reminder of how staying alert for deals can make for an even better holiday than expected. In October, British Airways launched a sale for 50% off on all long-haul Avios redemptions. With it, you could unlock some incredible value by getting reward flights for less.
Plus, as Sarah pointed out, it could be paired with a Companion Voucher. So, she was able to book she and her husband on a new itinerary to the Dominican Republic in business class for just 50% of the Avios normally required. She then used her Companion Voucher to cover the cost of her husband’s flights. In the end, she would have to pay just the taxes, fees and surcharges on his ticket.
Additionally, she’s secured her holiday by ensuring to book a flexible hotel reservation when she gets to the Dominican Republic. So, if her plans change, she’ll be able to plan the holiday again.
Here’s to hoping that British Airways may launch this lucrative promotion again in the future!
Featured photo by Maco Bottigelli/Getty Images.
