Maldives, Mykonos, Canary Islands and Denmark added to travel corridor list, 1 country removed
It’s that time of the week again and today’s travel corridor update brings more good news than bad.
In Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ announcement, he stated that the U.K. government will add Maldives and Denmark to its travel corridors list with the addition of the Greek island of Mykonos and the Spanish Canary Islands.
This renders travel to two more countries and several popular British holiday island destinations more accessible for the time being. At the same time, Liechtenstein will be removed from the list.
Shapps made the announcement on Twitter that as of 4 a.m. on Sunday 25 October, travellers entering England from Denmark, Maldives, Mykonos and the Canary Islands will no longer have to quarantine.
Additionally, as of Sunday, arrivals from Liechtenstein will have to quarantine for 14 days. The restriction applies even to British nationals who are currently abroad on holiday.
(Note that Thursday’s announcement applies to the whole of the U.K., not just arrivals entering England. As of Sunday, the U.K. will be aligned with advice for travel to the Greek islands.)
Similar to last week’s update, the changes will take effect on Sunday morning at 4 a.m. rather than Saturday morning at 4 a.m.
This week saw positive adjustments to the travel corridor list at a regional level with the addition of Mykonos and the islands making up the Canaries, including Brit favourites Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.
Last month, the government unveiled its regional corridor approach. With it, the government can make decisions based on regions — like islands — rather than placing or removing an entire country from the list.
The addition of Mykonos means that Greece and all of its islands are now on the travel corridor list so the whole country can be visited without having to quarantine on return to England.
Elsewhere, the government’s Global Travel Taskforce has yet to announce any changes to its current travel corridor approach to international travel. Airline and travel industry executives have long pressed the government to adopt a testing alternative to quarantining in order to reestablish tourism to and from the U.K.
The development of the Global Travel Taskforce is a step in the direction of establishing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement. However, for the time being, travellers entering England from non-travel corridor countries are still expected to follow the mandatory quarantine requirements.
It’s worth noting that Thursday’s changes apply to travellers arriving in England, not the whole of the U.K. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have largely introduced their own sets of travel corridors, which can differ from that of England’s.
The government has said several times that it’s keeping its travel corridor list under review constantly. At any moment, the government could add or remove countries from its list.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy
