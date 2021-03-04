This Maldives resort is offering long-term stays from £153 a night
Sometimes, a particular resort announcement hits our inboxes and makes nearly everyone at TPG take notice.
That’s the case with the “Stowaway Package” now offered by The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives. Right now, you can book a 14-night stay starting at $3,600 (about £2,578) or a 28-night stay from $6,000 (about £4,297). Sure, it’s a hefty price tag, but the rate includes daily breakfast, a 20% discount off food at the resort’s dining venues and works out to be a cool £180 or £153 per night, depending on the length of stay.
The price is compelling — along with the fact that the Maldives is one of the few foreign countries open. All you have to do is pack a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of departure and complete a Traveler Health Declaration within 24 hours prior to travel.
If the four walls of your apartment or home have you feeling claustrophobic, why not work remotely from one of the most gorgeous island destinations on Earth? Or, just enjoy an extended holiday.
You can spend the days in your overwater or beach bungalow — both of which come with private plunge pools. Or, take boat trips to uninhabited islands and reefs, book a spa treatment, go fishing (day or nighttime tours are available), dive or snorkel. The resort’s “turtle expedition” and “starlight snorkel” are especially popular pastimes.
The Standard is a hip alternative to some of the competing resorts in the area. This is the brand’s first property in Asia but you might already be familiar with its outposts in New York City: The Standard, High Line and The Standard, East Village. There’s also a hotel in London as well as the Standard Spa in Miami Beach.
The resort also purports to serve “traditional celebratory Maldivian cuisine … by chefs trained by Maldivian ‘aunties.’” Look forward to dishes that include seafood, coconut curries and regional vegetables and fruit.
Book the package by 30 April 2021, for stays through 22 December 2021. And, if you have to cancel, do so at least three days before arrival to avoid a cancellation penalty.
Featured image courtesy of The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
