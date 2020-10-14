Amazing Amex Offer extended to December: Spend £400 on a Marriott stay, get £400 back
American Express cards offer cardholders special promotions where you can earn bonus points or cashback on your purchases, simply known as Amex Offers. When you register the offer to your card and meet the spending requirement, you’ll be on your way to bonus points or extra cash. With this particular Amex Offer, you will be rewarded big by spending at Marriott hotels using your Platinum Card by American Express — and the good news is, it’s just been extended to December.
If you’re eligible for this offer, you’ll want to act quick — there are only 2,000 offers available. All you need to do is save the offer to your card and spend a minimum of £400 at eligible Marriott hotels in order to get £400 back. In other words, you can take advantage of an absolutely free Marriott stay at select properties. The offer is available on select stays until 19 December 2020 and can only be used once per card.
According to the terms and conditions, the offer is only valid at participating properties, and spends must be made on the same American Express card that the offer is registered to. Once the purchase has been made, the statement credit should appear on your account within five days of qualified spending but may take up to 90 days from the end of the offer period. Any misuse of the offer, including cancellation or refunds, may result in the credit being reversed.
Here’s a look at the participating properties. Note that some of the properties are in destinations that are not currently on England’s travel corridors list, meaning if you travel soon, you may have to quarantine for 14 days on return to England. Likewise, you could book a posh staycation at a property in the U.K. — for free, if you spend £400.
To check to see if this offer is available to you, log in to your Amex account and scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘View All’ in the Amex offers section of your Platinum Card from American Express. Once you’ve found the offer you want, click ‘Save to Card’ and be sure to use that card on your eligible purchases. Make sure to check if you’ve been targeted as the offer is only available to the first 2,000 cardholders who save it.
Featured photo of JW Marriott Cannes courtesy of Marriott.
