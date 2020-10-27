Marriott Bonvoy extends expiration of free-night certificates and points through 1 August 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With the coronavirus pandemic lasting longer than expected, airlines and hotels have begun announcing second rounds of extensions to loyalty benefits.
Earlier this month, Hyatt became the first major hotel chain to extend loyalty perks again.
And now, Marriott’s following suit with a second round of extensions. Here’s everything you need to know.
For more travel tips and news, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Marriott extending free night awards
At the onset of the pandemic, Marriott announced that it would be extending any free-night certificates originally set to expire in 2020 through 31 January 2021. That’s now been extended through 1 August 2021. Additionally, more recently-issued certificates set to expire before 31 July 2021 will be extended through that date as well. However, certificates with an original expiration date prior to 2020 are not eligible for the additional extension.
This extension applies to certificates earned through Marriott’s U.S. cobranded cards, annual choice benefits and other promotions.
Keep in mind, 1 August is your travel-by date, not your book by date. In addition, this change is effective 11 December 2020 — meaning that it’ll be several weeks until you see these new expiration dates reflected in your Bonvoy account.
If you’re a Platinum or Titanium elite, remember that Marriott previously also extended Suite Night Awards through 31 December 2021.
Marriott extending point expiration
Marriott has previously announced that point expiration had been paused through February 2021. That window has now been extended until 1 August as well. This is great news for those with inactive accounts and no plans to earn or redeem points to extend their validity in the near future. Marriott points normally expire after 24 months of inactivity.
Bottom line
It’s nice to see that a second wave of extensions to loyalty benefits has begun while coronavirus remains a threat. While any current Marriott elite status has been extended through February 2022, like Hyatt, Marriott hasn’t announced any changes to earning status in 2021 for the 2022 programme year yet.
And with cases still on the rise in many countries around the world, it’s likely that this isn’t the last update we’ll see in the weeks and months to come.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.