Marriott announces passing of CEO Arne Sorenson
Marriott has announced that its CEO Arne Sorenson has passed away. The hotel chain said that Sorenson passed away on 15 February 2021.
The announcement comes just two weeks after the hotel chain said that Sorenson would be stepping back from his role in order to undergo more demanding treatment.
“Arne was an exceptional executive – but more than that – he was an exceptional human being,” said Executive Chairman and Charman of the Board J.W. Marriott, Jr. “Arne loved every aspect of this business and relished time spent touring our hotels and meeting associates around the world. He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend. On behalf of the Board and Marriott’s hundreds of thousands of associates around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Arne’s wife and four children. We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply.”
Sorenson was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer in 2019.
Sorenson has been the CEO of Marriott since 2012 and is the only person outside of the Marriott family to lead the company. He oversaw the acquisition and merger of Starwood to create the combined Marriott, the world’s largest hotel chain.
Since the announcement two weeks ago that Sorenson would step back from his role, Marriott appointed two long-time executives to fill his role. Group President of Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses Stephanie Linnartz will oversee Marriott’s international lodging division as well as legal, human resources and communications and public affairs. Group President of Global Development, Design and Operations Services Tony Capuano will oversee the company’s U.S. and Canada lodging division and finance in Sorenson’s absence.
Linnartz and Capuano will continue in these temporary roles. Marriott expects to appoint a new CEO within two weeks.
TPG sends our condolences to the Sorenson’s family and the larger Marriott team.
Featured photo by South China Morning Post/Getty Images.
