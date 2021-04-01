Exclusive: Marriott is crediting Bonvoy points to UK hotel quarantine guests
Since 15 February 2021, all arrivals to England from the list of 35 high-risk countries are required to complete a 10-day quarantine in a hotel, supervised by the government.
A few weeks back, as part of the weekly TPG U.K. Instagram live series “Cuppa TPG” we were treated to a fascinating look inside hotel quarantine at the Renaissance Heathrow. I went live with Briony, who had just returned to the U.K. from Argentina, on days three and 10 of her quarantine to see what the experience was like — and how she was holding up.
There’s a hefty price tag to pay for the hotel quarantine. An individual must pay £1,750 for the stay, which includes transport to and from the airport, testing on days two and eight of quarantine, the hotel room itself, food and beverage and security. One extra adult or a child older than 12 costs an additional £650. The additional rate for a child between 5 and 12 is £325.
Of course, my chat with Briony led to how many points she might be earning on her 10-day quarantine stay. Our initial assessment was that she would earn nothing, as the booking was made through a third party — a designated government booking portal — and usually, only direct hotel bookings would earn points.
After some back and forth with both the hotel itself and contacts at Marriott, we finally received some exciting news. Due to the exceptional circumstances of the quarantine, as a gesture of goodwill and because the opportunities to earn points on any incidental spend are limited (all food and beverage is already included in the rate), Marriott confirmed it will credit points to current Bonvoy members who are booked into the Renaissance Heathrow.
The big question now is how many points will you earn? Marriott awards Bonvoy points based on total eligible spend, which will include the full £1,750 package cost plus any incidental spend. Assuming there would be no incidental spend, the calculation would look something like this:
- 1,750 pounds spent x 1.39 (conversion to USD) x 10 (standard Bonvoy earning rate) = 24,325 Bonvoy Points
Paying for the stay on a rewards credit card would further boost the mileage haul. For example, the Marriott Bonvoy Amex card nets 2 Bonvoy points per pound spent. This would add a further 3,500 points, bringing the grand total to almost 28,000 points. At TPG U.K.’s current valuation of 0.7p per Bonvoy point, 28,000 Bonvoy points are worth £196.
For context, 30,000 Bonvoy points will get you a free off-peak night at a Category 5 hotel, which could be perfect for a post-quarantine staycation. Category 5 hotels include the likes of the Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel & Country Club and Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club.
It’s not all good news. Marriott has said that the elite status of guests will not be recognised, nor will the stay count towards qualifying nights. However, the overall value of the points here is significant. It’s important to note that the offer is only extended to current Bonvoy members — you cannot join once you have started your stay and then claim the points.
If you do end up staying at the Renaissance Heathrow, you must make sure that you share your Bonvoy details with the hotel staff during your stay. There will not be an opportunity to claim the miles after the event, and if you have an upcoming quarantine stay and you are not already a member, sign up to Bonvoy now ahead of time to ensure you don’t miss out on this generous offer.
We reached out to the other two hotel groups participating in the quarantine programme at Heathrow – Accor (for the Novotel London Heathrow) and Radisson (for the Radisson Blu Edwardian) — to find out if they would award points to quarantining guests. We did not receive a response by time of publication.
Featured photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
