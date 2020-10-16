Extended: Earn 2,500+ bonus points per stay with Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy has just extended its global ‘Views with a Bonus’ promotion, where you can score bonus points on your upcoming stays.
With this Marriott promotion, you’ll earn 2,500 Marriott points per stay plus a one-time bonus of 5,000 points after the third stay. The promotion is now valid for stays through 10 November 2020, but advance registration is required.
Marriott’s latest promotion
The promotion is available to new and existing Marriott Bonvoy members. You’ll earn an unlimited 2,500 bonus points per stay plus a one-time bonus of 5,000 points after the third stay.
You’ll earn the bonus points on stays from now through 10 November 2020. To participate in the promotion, you must register here by 10 November 2020.
You’ll be able to earn the bonus at most participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel brands, however:
- Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for bonus points
- Only points-qualifying rates are eligible, so award stays and bookings made through a third-party site like Expedia won’t earn bonus points
- A stay is defined as consecutive nights spent at the same hotel, regardless of check-in/checkout activity
- You must have your Marriott account set to earn points (not miles) to participate in the promotion
Bottom line
You should definitely register for this promotion if you have any Marriott stays coming up. That said, it probably isn’t worth going out of your way to take advantage of it.
While most Marriott promotions in the past only earned bonus points starting with your second stay, we’ve seen better offers from Marriott in the past. It’s also worth noting that the World of Hyatt is also currently offering a better promotion. With Hyatt, you’ll earn 3x points on all stays through Jan. 14, 2021 and 4x points on resort stays.
If you do take advantage of this promotion, keep in mind that Marriott is now requiring guests to wear face coverings. The company has also established the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council to advise properties on implementing strategies to make them safer for guests and employees. This includes using technologies like electrostatic sprayers to disinfect rooms and common areas, enact social-distancing guidelines in lobbies, gyms, at the pool and more.
