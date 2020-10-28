Marriott joins the work-from-hotel trend with 3 packages
The world’s largest hotel chain has become the latest to announce a formalised offering for work-from-hotel packages, which have become this year’s biggest trend due to the coronavirus.
Hyatt was the first major chain to make a splash in this space with its Work From Hyatt programme. After a very successful initial offering, it expanded the offerings to include many more resorts and destinations.
Now, Marriott is betting that its members will be excited to book similar work-from-hotel packages as we move toward winter and work-from-home fatigue takes hold. According to the chain, 42% of people in a survey said they’d consider booking a work-from-hotel package for any number of reasons, ranging from insufficient Wi-Fi at home to claustrophobia as a result of working in a cramped, subpar workspace each day.
Marriott’s aiming to remedy some of that fatigue — and attract guests back to its properties by offering three distinct work-from-hotel packages: Day Pass, Stay Pass and Play Pass. Let’s take a look at each to see if any are right for you.
Day Pass
Designed for anyone who wants a change of office location that’s still close to home, the Day Pass package offers use of a hotel room for the day, with a 6 a.m. check-in time and 6 p.m. checkout. Guests will receive enhanced Wi-Fi, access to food, drinks and business services including printing, fax and scanning equipment if the hotel has those amenities.
Bonvoy members will earn points on eligible purchases while on the property and will get a welcome amenity of healthy snacks, along with discounts at the gift shop. Platinum Elite members and above will have lounge access if that’s available at the property.
Right now, Day Pass packages can be booked in the following cities: Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas, New York, Toronto, London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong. According to Marriott, Day Pass will soon be available in more cities in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.
Rates vary depending on the city, but you can book Day Pass packages at hotels like the Bankside Hotel, Autograph Collection, Bexleyheath Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott Kensington and more for £100 or less per day.
Stay Pass
The next tier of Marriott’s work-from-hotel packages combines overnight stays with all the same aspects of its Day Pass remote-office set up.
Guests will receive the same 6 a.m. check-in and 6 p.m. checkout times and other perks listed above, but you’ll get to lay your head in a hotel bed after your workday — and sometimes a hotel bed is all one needs to feel refreshed. With the overnight stay component, you’ll have more time to use hotel amenities like the pool or gym, and you’ll also get a $10 food-and-beverage credit as well as complimentary evening cocktails and breakfast in the morning.
Members of the Bonvoy loyalty programme will earn Elite night credits for stays as well as points for eligible purchases, and Platinum Elite members and above will have access to club lounges if available.
According to a press release from Marriott, Stay Pass packages are available at almost 2,000 hotels around the world. Predictably, rates vary depending on the property you want to stay at. For example, The London EDITION is charging at least £562 per night, while the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London has rooms from £196 per night.
Play Pass
If you (and your family, too) need to get away for more than just a night or two, consider a Play Pass package, which is available at many of Marriott’s higher-end and resort locations across the world. They’re designed to equip each member of the family with all they need to work and study with all the perks of a resort and away from the home office and classroom.
During a Play Pass stay, guests will have access to a dedicated business concierge, supervised kids’ activities, dedicated office and study spaces and other “curated experiences” depending on the property.
Bonvoy members will receive all standard benefits (including lounge access at participating properties) as well as Elite night credits and points on eligible purchases. Play Pass is available in many locations around the world.
You can book Play Pass stays through a dedicated link, and you’ll have to stay a minimum of three nights. In some cases, you’ll pay a premium for booking through the package over just booking standard nightly rates, depending on when you’re looking to stay.
For example, for a five-night stay at the Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Limassol, Cyprus in March 2021, you’ll pay £1,425 total for the package, but £974 total with a standard nightly rate. Compare this with a similar offering from Hyatt — the Work From Hyatt programme — that typically offers stays at a discount and provides more guaranteed benefits in most cases such as discounted or complimentary laundry.
Bottom line
Marriott’s become the next major hotel chain to formally offer a work-from-hotel package. And it’s great that it is providing a full slate of options ranging from single-day visits for someone who wants a more-peaceful office to get specific projects done to multi-day packages designed to please the whole family with business concierges and dedicated spaces for working and studying.
Before you book any package, check with the hotel you have your eye on, as benefits can vary slightly depending on location.
The world’s largest hotel chain recognizes that the work-from-hotel concept will likely stick around for quite some time. Many workers don’t yet have clarity on when they’ll return to their offices, and as people continue to return to travel, it stands to reason that people will continue to look for ways to change up the monotony of their daily routines by escaping to hotels — both near and far — to give their minds and bodies a reboot, increase focus and productivity and even work on their tans in the process.
Featured image of Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu, Autograph Collection by Jessica Puckett/The Points Guy
