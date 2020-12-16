The property that received the most Marriott redemptions may surprise you
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
From overwater villas to cosy cabins, Marriott Bonvoy offers accommodations to suit every traveller and every trip. With thousands of properties worldwide, deciding which one to spend your hard-earned points at can sometimes be challenging.
If you need some inspiration, you might be curious to know how other Bonvoy members are redeeming their points.
Marriott just shared its list of Bonvoy members’ favourite hotels around the globe for redeeming points, according to 2019 redemption data. In this post, we will run through the list and break down the most popular properties by region. We’ll also give some insight as to what kind of value you can expect to get out of your points at some of these properties and how you can boost your Marriott Bonvoy points balance.
Let’s dive right in.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
In This Post
United States
Marriott’s most popular properties in the U.S. were primarily in popular leisure destinations like New York, Nevada, Florida and Hawaii. The only property that might come as a surprise is the Sheraton Grand Seattle, as it’s more business-oriented.
The most popular property in the U.S. and overall in the world is the New York Marriott Marquis. TPG’s Ben Smithson stayed at the property in late 2019 was a fan of the large rooms, spectacular views and friendly staff, but thought it was starting to show its age and was a bit too touristy for those spending more than one or two nights in the city. Over the next few months, cash rates are hovering around £111 per night, yielding a value of about 0.2p per point when booking at the standard 60,000-point rate. That’s well below TPG’s valuation of Marriott Bonvoy points of 0.7p apiece.
- New York Marriott Marquis; New York City — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Wailea Beach Resort Marriott, Maui; Maui — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; Las Vegas — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort; Marco Island — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel; New York City — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Walt Disney World Swan; Orlando — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Grand Seattle; Seattle — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Essex House New York; New York City — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa; Oahu — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach; Oahu — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
Caribbean and Latin America
Moving a bit south, Aruba was a popular destination among Bonvoy members, with three of the top four properties in the Caribbean located there. At the top of the list is the Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino, which also landed the top spot for most popular properties outside the U.S. and number three overall in the world. The resort is open to tourists and room rates often exceed £370 per night, so you can sometimes get 1p or more in value per point.
Although a less popular pick, as TPG’s Nick Ellis shares, Bonvoy members can also get great value from their points when staying at the JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa.
- Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino; Palm Beach, Aruba — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino; Oranjestad, Aruba — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba; Palm Beach, Aruba — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino; San Juan, Puerto Rico — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa; Cancun, Mexico — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort; Carolina, Puerto Rico — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- Marriott Cancun Resort; Cancun, Mexico — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort; San Juan, Puerto Rico — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
Related: Best points hotels in the Caribbean
Europe
Surprisingly, only one European property made it on the list of most popular properties globally and that was the London Marriott Hotel County Hall. It’s a top-tier Category 8 property, so rooms here don’t come cheap. With cash rates averaging around £300 per night the next few months, you’ll get a value of about 0.4p per point when booking at the standard 85,000-point rate. Aside from London, Paris was another popular European destination among Bonvoy members.
- London Marriott Hotel County Hall; London — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel; Amsterdam — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- London Marriott Hotel Park Lane; London — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Courtyard by Marriott Paris Gare de Lyon; Paris — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- The Westin Excelsior, Rome; Rome — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Amsterdam Marriott Hotel; Amsterdam — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Lisboa Hotel & Spa; Lisbon — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Grosvenor House London; London — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Hotel Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel; Paris — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Moxy Paris Bastille France; Paris — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
Asia and the Pacific
Asia and the Pacific are home to some of Marriott’s cheapest and most expensive properties, with both Category 2 and top-tier Category 8 properties on this list. The most popular property in this region was The Westin Tokyo. Cash rates at this Category 7 property are hovering around £300 for much of 2021, so you can get a solid value from your points. Also on this list is The St. Regis Maldives — a favourite among the TPG team.
- The Westin Tokyo; Tokyo — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Courtyard Taipei; Taipei — Category 4 (20,000 to 30,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo; Tokyo — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Courtyard Hong Kong Sha Tin; Hong Kong — Category 2 (10,000 to 15,000 points per night)
- Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers; Bangkok — Category 3 (15,000 to 20,000 points per night)
- Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11; Bangkok — Category 2 (10,000 to 15,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto; Kyoto — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort; Maldives — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Renaissance Beijing Wangfujing Hotel; Beijing — Category 4 (20,000 to 30,000 points per night)
- Courtyard Taipei Downtown; Taipei — Category 4 (20,000 to 30,000 points per night)
The Middle East and Africa
Unsurprisingly, Dubai was a popular redemption destination in this region. At the top of the list is the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai — a.k.a. the world’s second tallest hotel. However, with room rates starting around £90 per night in most of 2021, you likely won’t get outstanding value from your points here. A much better redemption would be for the Al Maha Resort just outside of Dubai. With cash rates often topping £1,100 per night and the award rates being all-inclusive, this is easily one of the best value Marriott award redemptions in the world.
- JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai; Dubai, UAE — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Le Méridien N’Fis; Marrakech, Morocco — Category 2 (10,000 to 15,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai; Dubai, UAE — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai; Dubai, UAE — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Accra Marriott Hotel; Accra, Ghana — Category 3 (15,000 to 20,000 points per night)
- AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront; Cape Town, South Africa — Category 3 (15,000 to 20,000 points per night)
- Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai; Dubai, UAE — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Marriott Mena House, Cairo; Cairo, Eygpt — Category 4 (20,000 to 30,000 points per night)
- Protea Hotel by Marriott Ikeja Select; Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria — Category 2 (10,000 to 15,000 points per night)
- The Westin Cape Town; Cape Town, South Africa — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
Most popular Marriott Bonvoy properties worldwide
Now that we’ve seen the most popular hotels in each region, here’s a complete look at the 20 most popular Marriott Bonvoy properties worldwide:
- New York Marriott Marquis; New York City — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Wailea Beach Resort Marriott, Maui; Maui — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino; Palm Beach, Aruba — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; Las Vegas — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort; Marco Island — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel; New York City — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Walt Disney World Swan; Orlando — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Westin Tokyo; Tokyo — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Grand Seattle; Seattle — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Essex House New York; New York City — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa; Oahu — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino; Oranjestad, Aruba — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach; Oahu — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Orlando World Center Marriott; Orlando — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Nashville — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Kissimmee — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- The Westin Denver International Airport; Denver — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Sand Key Resort; Clearwater — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- London Marriott Hotel County Hall; London — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
Bottom line
There are thousands of properties you could redeem your Marriott points at around the world, though some offer better value than others. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the most popular properties among Bonvoy members were in the U.S. If you still don’t know which property you want to redeem your points at, keep in mind that transferring Marriott points to airlines is always an option.
Featured photo of the St. Regis Maldives by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.