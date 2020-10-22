Multi-course meals and enhanced drinks choice returning to Emirates flights from 1 November
Emirates is calling the new catering move a “redesigned onboard experience” — set to bring us ever closer to the pre-pandemic Emirates experience we know and love.
In addition to the return of those all-important first class showers on the A380 and other premium amenities making a comeback, the food and drink enhancements are sure to excite the airline’s frequent and would-be flyers alike.
From 1 November, passengers in all cabins will benefit from an enhanced food and drink offering with food returning to the usual full multi-course meal. As for drinks, economy passengers will get two wine choices, those in business will have a total of six wine choices including port and Champagne and those in first will have 11 to choose from including dessert wine, port and Dom Perignon.
Further additions for premium cabins include cocktail offerings as well as Vitality Boost welcome drinks — the first will be a refreshing apple, ginger and hibiscus mix.
Menus will be available to view on the Emirates app both on and offline.
As service onboard starts to return to normal, the same cannot be said for the airline’s U.K. route network as per the recent announcement of a delay to the return to Gatwick flights as well as changes to the aircraft operating its Manchester route.
