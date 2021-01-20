Reader question: Can I use multiple Priority Pass memberships to bring in extra guests?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airport lounges provide a comfortable place to relax before your flight or during a layover. You don’t need to fly in business or first class to get airport lounge access, though. Instead, you can use the Priority Pass membership provided by several travel rewards credit cards to access more than 1,300 lounges worldwide.
The Priority Pass membership provided by credit cards usually only offers complimentary access for the cardholder plus two guests. For the Preferred Rewards Gold Amex, you’ll get two lounge passes per year. You can bring in additional guests, but you’ll need to pay per guest. Looking to avoid this extra fee, TPG reader Ken recently asked whether he could stack multiple Priority Pass memberships he’d obtained as perks.
If I already have Priority Pass membership through a credit card, can I use the extra membership through another card and bring in three more guests when I visit a lounge with my two family members?
Today, I’ll answer Ken’s question and present some other ideas for getting your family and friends Priority Pass lounge access.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
Using multiple Priority Pass cards at one lounge
Unfortunately for Ken, the Priority Pass conditions of use are pretty straightforward. Specifically, the last section of point 12 of the conditions of use states:
Means of Access may not be used by any person other than the named Customer and only one Means of Access may be used for each visit to a Lounge or Merchant location.
So, based on the conditions of use, you can only use a Priority Pass card carrying your name. And you can only use one Priority Pass card per visit.
You usually need to provide your boarding pass and Priority Pass card when you check-in to a Priority Pass lounge. And, in some cases, you may be asked to show photo identification. So, a friend or family member can’t use your second Priority Pass card to access a lounge unless they happen to share your name.
Luckily, there are still several methods you can use to unlock additional Priority Pass lounge access.
How to get more Priority Pass lounge access
As discussed earlier, most Priority Pass memberships provided as a credit card benefit only provide complimentary access for the cardholder and two guests. Unfortunately, the policy regarding children isn’t consistent across Priority Pass lounges. So, at some lounges, even young children will count as guests.
As such, some travellers may frequently need Priority Pass lounge access for more than just two guests. If you are in this situation, I recommend encouraging the other adults in your group to apply for one of the best credit cards for Priority Pass lounge access. This way, they’ll have their own lounge access and guest privileges.
Likewise, if anyone in your group has The Platinum Card from American Express, they can add others as Platinum Card authorised users.
Finally, if you don’t frequently need Priority Pass lounge access for more than yourself and two guests, you may be willing to pay the guest fee occasionally.
Related: The 8 do’s and don’ts in an airport lounge
Bottom line
Priority Pass membership is a great credit card perk, particularly since you don’t have to fly a particular airline or class to get lounge access. And there are some excellent Priority Pass lounges. I’ve enjoyed Priority Pass lounges worldwide, from The Club at ATL in Atlanta, GA, to the Leeli Lounge in Male, Maldives and the SATS Premier Lounge in Singapore.
Guest limits can be a problem for travellers with many travel companions or large families. But, many cards offer Priority Pass membership as a card benefit. As such, you could encourage your travel companions to sign up for a new card and activate their Priority Pass membership before your next trip.
Featured photo of the Punta Cana VIP Lounge in Terminal B by Scott Mayerowitz/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.