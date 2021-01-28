Hotel or sculpture? Hyatt’s new stunning European property will amaze you
Hyatt shared the news on Tuesday 26 January that it would continue its expansion into Europe with management agreements for properties in Estonia and Georgia in the eastern half of the continent.
The 168-room Hyatt Place Tallinn will become the Chicago-based chain’s first Hyatt-branded property in the Baltic nation when it opens in 2023. It’s going to be situated near the Estonian capital’s beautiful Old Town and the Old City Harbor — one of Europe’s busiest passenger ports.
The surrounding area is set to get a thorough makeover, too. For example, The Linnahall, former home to sporting and cultural events, will be converted into “a concert hall and convention centre,” according to a press release.
Hyatt Place Tallinn will also feature a lobby restaurant and bar, a gym and “flexible event spaces.” The select-service hotel will join the five existing and six in-development Hyatt Place properties across Europe.
In addition to the Hyatt Place Tallinn, it announced the opening of the Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi in the Republic of Georgia. When it opens in 2025, the Hyatt Centric Batumi will feature 180 rooms, including 14 suites, a restaurant and lobby bar, a gym, a spa and almost 6,000 square feet of meeting space.
Batumi is a resort town on the Black Sea that’s become an emerging tourist destination in the region. The city features a sprawling beachfront promenade, beautifully preserved 19th-century architecture in its Old Town, the Batumi Botanical Gardens, which feature plants, flowers and other fauna from around the world and more.
Perhaps most interesting, though, is the architecture and design of the hotel itself. The Hyatt Centric will be part of a larger development called Alliance Centropolis, which is set to include residences, a mall and the World Trade Center Batumi.
Renderings of the project show three connected towers that resemble inverted parabolas (I had to pull out my school Geometry textbook for that, too) covered in shimmering glass rising above the shoreline of the Black Sea.
The Hyatt Centric Batumi is expected to be the brand’s ninth property in Europe, joining existing hotels in places like Madrid, Istanbul, Venice, Milan and more.
Featured rendering courtesy of Hyatt
