Cornwall’s Newquay Airport gets £7.8 million for upgrades ahead of G7 summit
Cornwall’s major airport is getting a facelift prior to the G7 summit later this year.
Newquay Airport, which is owned by the local council, has been given an additional £7.8 million in funding that will be used to make upgrades to the airport ahead of June’s summit at the Carbis Bay Hotel.
A council report said that in its current state, the airport could not currently support “the needs of the aircraft types that will be arriving.”
With leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden set to attend, that will include the likes of Air Force One, a highly customised Boeing 747 aircraft.
“The council has very recently received notification from the Government’s Cabinet Office that it would be providing grant funding of £7.853m to support required upgrade works at the airport in readiness for the G7 summit,” the council said.
There were no details regarding what specifically would be changing at Newquay Airport with the additional funding.
Newquay Airport is a vital connection hub for Cornwall. As the region’s main hub, it also has commercial services — both domestic and international. British Airways offers nonstop service between London Heathrow (LHR) and Newquay (NQY) seasonally.
Earlier this year, low-cost carrier EasyJet announced that it’s adding two new routes to Cornwall — from Manchester (MAN) and Glasgow (GLA). The route announcements, which are set to launch in May 2021, come ahead of the expected boom in staycation travel this summer.
Featured photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images.
