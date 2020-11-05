Amex Offer: Spend £200 with Onefinestay and get £200 back
American Express cards offer cardholders special promotions where you can earn bonus points or money back on your purchases, simply known as Amex Offers. When you register the offer to your card and meet the spending requirement, you’ll be on your way to bonus points or extra cash. With this particular Amex Offer, you will be rewarded by booking a stay with Onefinestay using your British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card.
Unlike some offers, there doesn’t appear to be a limit for the number of cardholders who will be able to benefit from this offer. Once saved, all you need to do is spend a minimum of £200 directly through Onefinestay’s website in order to get £200 back. The offer is available until 31 December 2020 and can only be used once per card.
According to the terms and conditions, spend must be made on the same American Express card that the offer is registered to. Once the purchase has been made, the statement credit should appear on your account within five days of qualified spending but may take up to 90 days from the end of the offer period. Any misuse of the offer, including cancellation or refunds, may result in the credit being reversed.
It’s worth noting, too, that you must book and pay by the offer end date of 31 December 2020. Also keep in mind that if your stay is international, it may be charged in a currency other than Great British Pound, which may result in an additional 2.99% foreign transaction fee charge.
To check to see if this offer is available to you, log in to your Amex account and scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘View All’ in the Amex offers section of your British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card. Once you’ve found the offer you want, click ‘Save to Card’ and be sure to use that card on your eligible purchases.
Keep in mind, too, that while this offer is being reported on the BA Amex card, American Express already has a relationship with Onefinestay. If you hold the Platinum Card from American Express, you already get a credit to use with the accommodation provider as a perk of the card. If you use the Platinum Card to book a private home rental with Onefinestay, you will get a $200 (about £150) credit on each stay.
