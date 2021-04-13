Prince Harry flies to London ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral
The British Royal Family continues to mourn the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in his sleep on Friday, 9 April at the age of 99, just a couple of months shy of his 100th birthday.
Prince Philip’s funeral is scheduled for this Saturday, 17 April, at 3 p.m. Ahead of the services, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, returned to London to join his family as they grieve the loss of Philip, a pillar of stability in the monarchy since Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the Throne in 1953.
Harry has lived in Southern California with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, since March 2020, and this marks his first trip back to England since the couple stepped back from official royal duties and after a controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, which has surely caused tension among the family.
There is some confusion about how he got to London.
According to the Daily Mail, and the Scottish Sun, the Duke flew commercial — on British Airways — and landed in London on 11 April, in the afternoon. The airline is currently only operating one daily flight between Los Angeles (LAX) and London-Heathrow (LHR), meaning Harry flew on board a 20-year-old Boeing 777-200ER, operating as BA268. Let’s hope if that was the jet he travelled on, that it was refurbished with BA’s new Club Suites.
View from the Wing, though, suggests it might have been an American Airlines flight 134 that brought the prince home. Gary Leff reports that the flight had five seats blocked in first class. We’ll report back if we can confirm which flight he took.
Does Harry have to quarantine?
Britain has only just begun reactivating parts of its economy after one of the world’s longest and strictest lockdown periods, and as such still has COVID restrictions in place for anyone entering the country from abroad, namely a mandatory 10-day quarantine period “at the place you’re staying” while in England.
As he travelled from the United States, Harry is required to comply with a set of restrictions, which include:
- Completing the U.K.’s passenger locator form
- Take a COVID test within three days before leaving and receive a negative result
- Quarantine for 10 days upon arrival
- Pre-book a COVID testing package for additional testing on days two and eight of the quarantine period.
However, he could also use England’s Test to Release scheme, which allows travellers to be released from their quarantine after five full days of quarantine if they pay for and take a COVID test and the results come back negative. The eighth-day COVID test is still required if you partake in the Test to Release programme.
Since Harry returned Sunday, he is eligible to take another test after the one required to enter the country this Friday, the day before his grandfather’s funeral. Assuming the test comes back negative, he will be able to exit quarantine for the remainder of his trip to England.
Despite the stringent requirements, Harry would be able to attend the funeral regardless, since the U.K. makes an exception for those needing to leave isolation for “compassionate grounds,” according to reporting from the Daily Mail.
Where’s Harry staying?
Harry has reportedly entered quarantine (Meghan Markle, who is six months pregnant, was advised by her doctors not to make the trip to London) at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Frogmore is listed as a four-bedroom home (with a nursery) and it’s where Harry and Meghan lived after the birth of their first child, Archie. After the Sussexes moved briefly to Canada and then settled in Southern California, Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank made Frogmore Cottage their home.
It’s unclear at this point where the princess and her husband are residing while Harry is in town, though according to reports in the Express, it seems the Duke may be a houseguest, though that leads to more questions surrounding the quarantine requirements Harry is required to follow.
