American Express improves lounge benefit on the Preferred Rewards Gold Card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express is making a small but positive change to its mid-level credit card. As of Monday, the Preferred Rewards Gold Card from American Express will switch its lounge offering from Lounge Club to Priority Pass.
American Express announced that it has replaced the Lounge Club passes cardholders of the Gold Card get with Priority Pass vouchers. While the lounge programme is changing, the benefit will stay the same — you’ll still get two passes to use each year.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG U.K. newsletter for more credit card news!
If you want to use more than the two allotted Priority Pass vouchers, you can do so at the previous rate, which is £20 per visit. All Gold cardholders will get a Priority Pass welcome package, including their membership card, in the post.
It’s worth noting that the Lounge Club programme will remain active until 28 February 2021. However, as of Monday, cardholders can start using their Priority Pass passes as soon as they get their digital or physical membership card.
Overall, the Priority Pass portfolio is more expansive than that offered by Lounge Club. Priority Pass offers more than 1,200 airport lounges in more than 148 countries around the world. That, an improvement from the approximately 700 lounges in the Lounge Club network.
Related: 10 features you can expect from a Priority Pass airport lounge
Currently, the Gold Card comes with a welcome bonus of 20,000 Membership Rewards points after spending £3,000 in the first three months. With it, you’ll earn 1 Membership Rewards point for every pound you spend and 2 Membership Rewards point for every pound you spend directly with an airline. Additionally, you’ll get 3 Membership Rewards points per pound spent on the American Express Travel portal.
Each year that you spend at least £15,000 on the card, you’ll get 10,000 bonus Membership Rewards points. Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, those bonus points are worth about £140, which could offset the £140 annual fee. (Note that this fee is waived for the first year that you hold the card.)
In addition to the bonus point-earning structure on the card, the Gold Card also carries with it some valuable benefits — including this improved lounge offering. You’ll also get Hertz Gold Plus Rewards status, travel inconvenience and travel accident protection, though some of the benefits are subject to enrollment.
On the more premium Platinum Card from American Express, the card comes with a full membership to the Priority Pass network.
Featured photo courtesy of SkyTeam.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.