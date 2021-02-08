The Four Seasons is offering private jet transfers to its resorts across Hawaii
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In a bid to woo would-be travellers who are apprehensive about boarding very long and potentially very crowded commercial flights to the Hawaiian Islands, Four Seasons’ portfolio of resorts in Hawaii has partnered with Jet Edge to provide private flights to any one of the Hawaiian Four Seasons Resorts — from anywhere in the United States.
While the coronavirus pandemic has left a large majority of travellers stuck at home, it’s also led to the phenomenally well-heeled escaping to less-populated parts of the world in private planes to avoid the crowds, layovers and germs that come with commercial travel.
Flights will be on board either Bombardier or Gulfstream jets with room for 12 to 16 passengers in addition to the flight attendant on board, according to reporting by Afar, and they’ll take you directly to the island on which you’re staying. Ground transfers from the airport to each property are included with your fare, as well.
All of Four Seasons’ hotels in Hawaii — including the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort — are included in the offer. To inquire about pricing and availability, send an email to fs@flyjetedge.com.
Even if you’re flying private into Hawaii, you must satisfy the COVID-19 entry requirements for the state. This means all travellers must present the results of a negative Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) taken through one of Hawaii’s trusted partners no more than 72 hours before arrival. Non-nationals who have been in the U.K. or EU in the past 14 days are still not permitted to enter the United States, including Hawaii.
Elsewhere, other luxury brands are forging relationships with private jet companies to appeal to high-net-worth travellers. Magellan Jets has partnered with the ultra-luxe Amanera resort in the Dominican Republic to give its customers exclusive perks when they arrive at the resort. Magellan clients will be entitled to a private beach dinner, a ceviche cooking class or a rum tasting class for any trips to Amanera booked between now and June 30, 2021.
Travellers to the Dominican Republic do not have to present proof of negative COVID-19 tests upon entering, though may subject to a possible test upon arrival — either by random selection or if you present symptoms of the disease. Additionally, the Dominican Republic is providing a complimentary rapid antigen test for all guests staying at a hotel within the country to comply with the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations for entering the United States.
As we move through what is hopefully the last phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, travellers with the means to do so will likely continue to turn to private travel to escape lockdowns or just to get away from home for a few days — or weeks. It’s not unreasonable to expect to see more of these private jet and luxury resort collaborations come on to the market as people grow ever more tired of being cooped up in their homes.
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.