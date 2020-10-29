Greggs vs. Waitrose: TPG UK readers sound off about which they’d prefer on their next BA flight
Greggs versus Waitrose.
This week, British Airways provoked us to pit these two U.K. staples against each other. When the carrier detailed that it had ended its partnership with M&S for its buy on board menu, the two replacement options that surfaced were Greggs and Waitrose.
The report spurred a lot of conversation — and some jokes — amongst the TPG U.K. staff. But we wanted to see what you had to say.
We asked members of the TPG U.K. Facebook Lounge what their thoughts are about the Greggs vs. Waitrose debate. In our poll about which of the two you would prefer on your next BA flight, there were 191 votes for Waitrose and 36 votes for Greggs.
Here’s a look at what TPG U.K. readers had to say.
Team Greggs
“Greggs sausage rolls and chicken bakes would be delicious. Provided there’s Ribena to wash it down.” — Matthew T.
“Greggs sausage rolls all the way!” — Jonathan T.
“Hey, a chicken bake is nice. Have to be honest, nicer things at Waitrose. But if they offer sandwiches, I doubt Waitrose would be that much better.” — Christian H.
Team Waitrose
“Greggs sounds like a nightmare, and what about people that are gluten-free, etc? May as well become Ryanair or some other budget airline if they want to start serving Greggs!” — Danni B.
“I love BA, Waitrose and Greggs, but let’s be honest, if BA does go with Greggs, there’s only one direction BA are heading in and that is down. Meant to be the most prestigious of British airlines and they’re considering a chain that is literally only loved because it is so cheap (and they do sausage rolls) — it’s not exactly the image BA should be going for, let’s be honest.” — Jack C.
“As funny as the thought is that Greggs will be the in-house caterer, it’s not a brand associated with quality products. BA already charge premium prices for flights and awful service. I can’t see how using Greggs is going to improve their sales.” — Chloe E.
A toss-up
“I will be happy if BA can serve me some decent decaffeinated tea or coffee.” — Martin T.
“Can you imagine the amount of crumbs left all over the seats and floor?” — Vikki S.
“For me, it depends on the actual food on offer, rather than the retailer.” — Toni L.
Featured photo by NurPhoto/Getty Images.
