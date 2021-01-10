Making up for lost time: TPG UK readers share their travel goals for 2021
For the vast majority of us, 2020 was the year that travel forgot.
While some of us were lucky enough to get some travel in when it was deemed safe and legal, many peoples’ sights are firmly focussed on 2021. But with the turn of the shiny new year, it’s clear the pandemic isn’t over.
But things will get better. The end is in sight and travel will return, though perhaps in a way that’s a bit different.
So, when it does, we wanted to find out what trips, redemptions and bucket list travel plans our Facebook Lounge members have planned for 2021 and onwards.
Plans include everything from visiting family to flying in first or business for the first time to taking advantage of miles and points redemptions and more.
First and business class aspirations
“I’ve used some of the BA voucher I got from cancelling [a previous trip due to COVID-19] to pay for a first class flight to Chicago in September.” — Anthony M.
“I’m flying in First for the first time with BA from Heathrow to San Francisco.” — Helen A.
“I’ve already booked — Dubai business class return first week in February (hopefully) and then Vegas Upper Class return last week in May!” — Russell H.
Avios and Virgin point redemptions
Speaking of redemptions, many of our TPG U.K. Lounge members are looking to do exactly that, thanks to a year of earning rather than burning.
“I’ve booked an amazing holiday to Namibia and then am taking the Blue Train from Pretoria to Cape Town. The return flight is our first time flying business class with BA. I’m waiting for a reward flight to come up for our outbound flight so we can upgrade from economy to premium economy. All the flights were booked with Avios.” — Linda C.
“I plan on using my Virgin Points to go first class to Tokyo in May with All Nippon Airways — fingers crossed I’m allowed to fly!” — Antony J.
Elite status goals
For Tim C., he’s got his sights set on “going for gold in BAEC,” or British Airways’ Executive Club.
To earn status within BAEC, you must reach a certain threshold with a number of flights and/or earn a certain number of Tier Points, which are earned from flying. The greater the distance of your flight and the higher the fare class, the more Tier Points you’ll earn. For Tim, he’ll have to earn 1,125 rather than 1,500 Tier Points thanks to the pandemic-induced reduction in the number of Tier Points needed.
For example, there are 29 destinations in Europe and North Africa that earn 160 Tier Points for a return trip in Club Europe. Tim plans to make the most of this with flights already booked in Club to Athens, Istanbul and Sofia. For a further Tier Point top-up, he has a first-class return to the U.S., which will certainly get him close to his goal of Gold.
It’s not just BA status that is valuable to us in the U.K., as Deaglan M. confirms:
“In all honesty I am just hoping to do enough travel to maintain my status with Qatar.” — Deaglan M.
Visiting far-away family
In 2020 we spent more time apart from loved ones than we’d have liked.
“We’re hoping to visit our daughter in Australia next October and to use the money my husband has saved from not commuting to fly business class”. — Julia F.
Cruising
Cruising also took a serious hit in 2020. James D.P. has high hopes to traverse the high seas on board a shiny new Virgin Voyages ship.
“I’ll be flying BA first to Miami followed by a 14-day Virgin Voyages transatlantic cruise back to Barcelona in the Mega RockStar suite.” — James D.P.
Companion voucher
Meanwhile, Nick W. has planned and booked a trip using arguably the most valuable perk of the BA Executive Club: the Companion Voucher. Fingers crossed this will be able to go ahead!
“I used my BA Companion Voucher for flights in first class from Heathrow to Chicago and Los Angeles back to London. I’ll be driving Route 66 in between.” — Nick W.
Making up for lost time
For others, like Caroline C., the desire is simply to make up for lost time and get back to travelling.
“In 2021 I want to make the most of travel once it hopefully opens up and make up for not being to travel beyond February in 2020. I’ve missed beyond words what I can describe — I never realised what a huge part travel plays in my happiness and mental health.” — Caroline C.
Featured image by Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty
