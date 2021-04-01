The new Ritz-Carlton cruise ship debut just got pushed back — again
Is The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection‘s first vessel ever going to debut? Forgive us, but we’re starting to wonder.
The new cruising arm of luxury hotel chain Ritz-Carlton on Wednesday said it had pushed back the debut of its much-awaited, 298-passenger Evrima for a fourth time — from July until November.
The company blamed COVID-19-related travel restrictions and regulations in Europe, where the ship was scheduled to sail over the summer.
“While we remain excited by the promise of future travel, given the unpredictable environment created by existing restrictions and the inability to safely gather our [crew] at this time, we have made the difficult decision to forgo our 2021 Mediterranean season,” The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection CEO Douglas Prothero said in a statement sent to TPG. “We look forward to welcoming guests on board Evrima in the Caribbean this fall.”
Evrima originally was scheduled to begin sailing more than a year ago — in February of 2020. But problems at Hijos de J. Barreras, the shipyard in Vigo, Spain, where Evrima has been under construction for three years — led to two significant delays in its debut last year that initially pushed back its arrival by 14 months.
A third, three-month delay announced in January was — like the current delay — blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.
The new four-month delay means the debut of Evrima is now 21 months behind schedule.
As a result of the latest delay, all Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection voyages that had been scheduled through early November have been canceled.
The ship’s inaugural voyage is now scheduled for Nov. 10. It’ll be a seven-night trip from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Castries, St. Lucia, that will include stops at the islands of St. Martin, St. Kitts, Guadeloupe and Martinique.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on Wednesday said passengers on canceled sailings can reschedule their voyages for a later date or contact the line to discuss reimbursement options.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has been touting Evrima as an upscale, yacht-like vessel that will appeal to Ritz-Carlton regulars with an elegant, residential look. The company is promising spacious cabins, a stylish spa and lots of deck-top lounge space for sunning, plus five separate restaurants. The dining venues, notably, will include an à la carte restaurant designed by Sven Elverfeld of the three Michelin-starred Aqua in the Ritz-Carlton Wolfsburg, Germany.
Featured image of courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
