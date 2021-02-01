Start saving your Bonvoy points: The Ritz-Carlton is coming to Turks and Caicos this summer
Ritz-Carlton is adding to its portfolio of resorts in the Caribbean.
Opening “summer 2021,” The Ritz-Carlton, Turks and Caicos will be co-located with a Ritz-Carlton Residences development and will feature 155 guest rooms and 27 suites offering guests views of the turquoise waters of Grace Bay Beach below.
There will also be two swimming pools with private cabanas at both as well as on the beach; a Ritz-Carlton Club Level lounge; several restaurants and bars including a lobby bar, an all-day restaurant that changes transforms from lunch to dinner as the day goes on and BLT Steak New York Restaurant; a full-service spa; a fully equipped gym; a Ritz Kids club; a casino and more.
The Ritz-Carlton, Turks and Caicos will join sister Caribbean resorts in Cancun, Aruba, Grand Cayman, San Juan (this property is still closed for a full renovation after sustaining significant damage from recent hurricanes) and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The opening of this resort is welcome news for anyone who has Marriott Bonvoy points to burn, especially since Turks and Caicos is notorious for having very few points properties — and being very expensive on top of that.
Hyatt has two properties in the islands thanks to its partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World — Point Grace Resort and Spa and Sailrock Resort — but there isn’t much else to speak of in terms of points hotels, until this Ritz-Carlton opens this summer.
This Ritz-Carlton has a lower room count than many of its counterparts in the region, which means there’s a good chance it’ll feel more exclusive and luxurious than the other Caribbean Ritz-Carlton resorts.
It represents another major expansion for this luxury brand. Just last week, it shared that it will open its first European ski resort in the Swiss town of Zermatt, though that property won’t open for several years at the earliest. And, at the end of last year, we learned that Ritz-Carlton would plant its flag in the Maldives, one of the world’s most exclusive destinations.
When the Turks and Caicos resort opens, it will be a top-tier Category 8 property in Marriott’s Bonvoy chart, meaning off-peak nights will cost you 70,000 points, standard nights 85,000 and peak nights 100,000 points apiece.
