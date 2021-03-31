Royal Caribbean announces UK summer cruises, free sailings for some emergency workers
Royal Caribbean International is setting sail once again in the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, the cruise line announced plans to resume itineraries this summer with one of its largest ships, the Anthem of the Seas.
Four-night excursions leaving from Southampton will begin 7 July, while five- to eight-night trips through the British Isles will launch 15 July. Between the two, you can expect port calls such as Liverpool, Kirkwall and Belfast, among others.
The sailings will be open to U.K. residents who are fully vaccinated.
The itineraries indicate Royal Caribbean is the latest cruise line to resume sailing in the U.K., but not venturing much further. Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises had previously revealed plans to re-launch their ships, but only for U.K. residents going on shorter jaunts that leave from closer-to-home ports.
Both Princess and P&O cancelled cruises bound for locations such the Mediterranean, Norway, Scandinavia and Iceland through 25 September. It is not known yet when Royal Caribbean will resume cruises from the U.K. to other countries, but company officials have said much of it will depend on the safety protocols of other countries.
With regards to its U.K. cruises, Royal Caribbean said guests looking to book one of its excursions will have to adhere to its health and safety measures, which could also be refined and adjusted as needed.
“The U.K. is a place we hold near and dear to our heart at Royal Caribbean,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We miss our U.K. guests and are as eager as they are to get back to cruising from Southampton.”
In addition, Royal Caribbean will offer 999 free staterooms on four-night Ocean Getaway trips to key emergency workers in recognition of their service the past year during the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the National Health Service, social care sector and the military will be eligible to sign-up for one of the free cruises. Details for how emergency workers can register for a shot at one of the free sailings will be available beginning 7 April on the Royal Caribbean website.
