Ryanair to launch additional domestic UK routes for holiday travel
Amid the downturn in travel, Ryanair is turning its eyes to the U.K. The ultra low-cost carrier announced that it’s going to expand its domestic U.K. network for December and into early January to take advantage of holiday season travel.
With plans to take advantage of university students travelling home for the holidays, Ryanair will start the new flights on 4 December. As of that date, England will be out of its second national lockdown, potentially rendering non-essential travel possible once again.
As of 3 December, the government is starting its “student travel window,” which will permit university students to travel home on staggered departure dates. The window will be open through 9 December.
As part of the domestic route launch for the holiday travel period, Ryanair will launch a number of routes to take advantage of the prospective uptick in domestic travel — including a new route between London Stansted and Edinburgh. Additionally, the airline will launch the following routes on the following frequencies:
- London Stansted to Edinburgh — two weekly flights
- Derry to Liverpool — four weekly flights
- Belfast to London Stansted — two weekly flights
- Edinburgh to Derry — three weekly flights
“As part of our commitment to get students home for Christmas, we are pleased to announce a new Edinburgh-Stansted route operating twice weekly between 4 December 2020 and 8 January 2021,” the airline said in a statement.
As part of the launch, Ryanair is offering a fare sale on tickets on these routes. Beginning 16 November, Ryanair is selling seats from £20 one-way on these routes for travel between 4 December 2020 and 8 January 2021.
Airlines around Europe — and largely around the world — have been preparing for a winter travel season of decreased demand. Between constantly changing restrictions for travel and entry requirements as well as a general fear of travel, Ryanair has cut back its winter flying programme, as well as closing three bases in order to cut costs.
Featured photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
