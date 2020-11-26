Ryanair to return to Teesside Airport for first time in 10 years with routes to Spain
It’s been an exciting year for Teesside Airport.
On Wednesday, ultra low-cost giant Ryanair announced that in summer 2021, it plans to launch two new routes with flights to Alicante (ALC) and Palma, Mallorca (PMI).
Each new route will see two flights per week — the first departing to Palma (PMI) on Tuesday, 1 June 2021, which will continue to operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights to Alicante (ALC) will start later the same week on Friday, 4 June, and continue to operate on Fridays and Mondays.
Tickets are available for purchase now and flights will operate throughout summer 2021 until at least October 2021. Prices start at £26 one-way.
Despite the pandemic having wreaked havoc on the aviation industry globally, this small regional airport in the North East of England has fared comparatively well.
In January, Eastern announced it would be launching new routes to London City (LCY) and other cities around the U.K. As demand for business travel was most affected by the pandemic, the airline switched from City to London Heathrow and made its debut at the capital’s largest and busiest airport in September.
While those routes are currently suspended under lockdown restrictions, Eastern will restart the Teesside (MME) to London Heathrow (LHR) route on 7 December.
Ryanair’s return to Teesside is great news for those living in the region who will have more choice when planning trips abroad. More significantly, the investment and confidence shown by Ryanair in Teesside Airport suggests a positive future for the small airport.
