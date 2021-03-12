Ryanair adds 3 new routes to Greece for summer, increases frequencies
All eyes are on Greece this summer.
On Thursday, European ultra low-cost giant Ryanair announced three new routes from the U.K. to Greece as well as increased frequencies on other popular Greek routes.
The routes to Preveza-Aktion (PVK), Santorini (JTR) and Zakynthos (ZTH), also known as Zante, are planned to start in June and July.
Each new route will start off with twice weekly frequencies with the following schedules. Preveza will be the first to get underway on 3 June and will operate on Thursdays and Sundays on the following schedule:
- Stansted (STN) 11 a.m. Departure ⇒ Preveza-Aktion (PVK) 4:15 p.m. Arrival
- Preveza-Aktion (PVK) 4:40 p.m. Departure ⇒ Stansted (STN) 5:55 p.m. Arrival
Next to launch is Santorini on 4 June. There will be one return flight from Stansted to the paradise island on Fridays and Sundays on the following schedule:
- Stansted (STN) 11 a.m. Departure ⇒ Santorini (JTR) 4:55 p.m. Arrival
- Santorini (JTR) 5:25 p.m. Departure ⇒ Stansted (STN) 7:20 p.m. Arrival
And finally, a month later on 2 July, flights will start to the popular party island of Zante. Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays, with a different schedule for each day.
Mondays:
- Stansted (STN) 6:15 a.m. Departure ⇒ Zakynthos (ZTH) 11:40 a.m. Arrival
- Zakynthos (ZTH) 12:05 p.m. Departure ⇒ Stansted (STN) 1:30 p.m. Arrival
Fridays:
- Stansted (STN) 2:05 p.m. Departure ⇒ Zakynthos (ZTH) 7:30 p.m. Arrival
- Zakynthos (ZTH) 7:55 p.m. Departure ⇒ Stansted (STN) 9:20 p.m. Arrival
Additionally, Ryanair will increase frequencies on incumbent routes. In total, five existing routes to Greece from across the U.K. will see one additional weekly frequency taking the total number of weekly flights for each route to three.
- Birmingham (BHX) ⇒ Corfu (CFU)
- East Midlands (EMA) ⇒ Corfu (CFU)
- Manchester (MAN) ⇒ Corfu (CFU)
- Southend (SEN) ⇒ Corfu (CFU)
- Stansted (STN) ⇒ Rhodes (RHO)
“We are delighted to offer even greater choice, more routes and extra flights to Greece for our U.K. customers this summer,” said Jason McGuinness, commercial director for Ryanair. “The U.K. government’s highly successful vaccination programme gives customers the confidence that travel will be possible this summer.”
The news of the new routes and extended frequencies comes the same week we learned that Greece is looking to welcome British tourists back sooner rather than later.
Ryanair’s cautious June launch date of the new routes is reflective of the doubts concerning the exact date when international travel will actually return for those in the U.K. The date of 17 May was announced by the prime minister in February’s roadmap out of lockdown, though that could change.
We’ll know more once the newly appointed Global Travel Taskforce has presented its findings to No. 10 on 12 April.
Featured image by Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
