How I booked a £14,000 first-class ticket for £25, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
How to book a £14,000 ANA first-class ticket for just £25
This is easily one of the best redemption options available. Read on for information on how you can book a £14,000 first-class ticket for just £25.
UK PM Johnson outlines 17 May date for possible return to international travel
At the start of the week, Boris Johnson outlined that he’s still hopeful international holidays will be able to return for 17 May. However, he provided few further details.
What does the ‘traffic light’ travel announcement mean for my summer holiday?
With Johnson’s announcement on Monday, the Global Travel Taskforce detailed that it will implement a “traffic light system” for destination countries. High-risk countries will be labelled as red, medium-risk destinations will be labelled as amber and the lowest-risk countries will be categorised as green. Here’s what the system will mean for your summer holiday.
Which countries could be on the UK’s green list?
We’re also taking a look at which countries may fall into that green category — the lowest-risk countries right now.
Passport Office warns of 10-week wait, advises Britons to apply for new passports now
Ahead of the anticipated summer travel season, HM Passport Office is encouraging travellers to apply for a new passport now. It’s warning of up to 10 weeks of waiting time for applications.
Greece to welcome tourists back on 14 May, outlines 5 lines of defence to reduce COVID-19 risk
Greece formally announced plans this week to reopen to tourists as of 14 May.
Virgin and BA push for travel corridor with US as vaccine rollout raises hopes for summer travel
Both Virgin and BA bosses have pushed the government to establish a quarantine-free travel corridor with the U.S. this summer.
This UK regional airport is preparing for a record busy summer
Newquay Airport (NQY) expects to host a record 10 airlines this summer.
JetBlue’s planning to serve some pretty incredible food on economy flights to London
We’re so excited about the launch of JetBlue’s services to London. And the inflight food looks delicious.
13 of the most beautiful villages in Greece
Finally, for some holiday inspiration, we take a look at 13 of the most beautiful villages in Greece.
