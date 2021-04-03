When will I know if my summer holiday will go ahead, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
When will I know if my summer holiday will go ahead?
In the not-too-distant future, we should have some clarity about if — and when — summer holidays will be permitted to go ahead this summer.
Exclusive: Marriott is crediting Bonvoy points to UK hotel quarantine guests
This week, we learned that Marriott is awarding hotel quarantine guests with Bonvoy points.
Could a frequent flyer tax happen? What a UK proposal could mean for avid travellers
If a tax on frequent flyers actually does come to fruition, what would it mean for travellers?
Get a 50% bonus when buying Avios with British Airways’ latest promotion
British Airways unveiled a new buy Avios promotion this week where Executive Club members can lock in a 50% bonus when purchasing Avios.
Buy Virgin Points and get up to a 50% bonus with Virgin Atlantic’s latest promotion
Not to be outdone, Virgin Atlantic also launched a new buy miles promotion. With Virgin’s tiered bonus promotion, you can buy Virgin Points with up to a 50% bonus.
Great deal: Earn up to 40,000 bonus Virgin Points for new bookings to the Caribbean
In an attempt to get bums back in seats, Virgin is enticing travellers to book new travel to the Caribbean with the prospect of up to 40,000 bonus Virgin Points.
Alaska Airlines is set to join Oneworld today
This week, Oneworld got a new member. Now that Alaska Airlines is officially a member, there are some new capabilities.
Alaska Airlines award tickets now bookable on British Airways website
Included in that, you can now search for Alaska awards on BA’s website.
Leading Hotels of the World expands with 13 new properties opening this year
Also this week, Leading Hotels of the World announced a new expansion — find out where the hotels will be.
How I justify the annual fee on my credit cards after the first year
After you’ve netted a welcome bonus, how do you justify keeping a card in your wallet and paying the annual fee? Here’s what we look at.
Why you might want to pack 2 wallets the next time you travel
Finally, we take a look at why you may want to travel with two wallets the next time you go on holiday.
Featured photo by Jrgen Flchle/EyeEm/Getty Images.
