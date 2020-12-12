British Airways to launch 11 new routes from Southampton, and more news from this week
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
British Airways to launch service to Southampton with 11 new routes
In a surprise announcement, British Airways said this week that it will begin flying 11 new routes from Southampton Airport.
Canary Islands removed from travel corridor list, 2 countries added
This week saw few changes to England’s travel corridors list. As part of the announcement, the Canary Islands were removed while Saudi Arabia and Botswana were added.
Check now: BA targeting members with Gold Upgrade Vouchers at reduced thresholds
This week, British Airways sent out emails to select members with an intriguing offer for discounted Gold Upgrade Vouchers. Check to see if you’re eligible.
5 gift ideas for frequent flyers for £40 or less
If you’ve still got shopping to do, check out our guide for the best gifts for £40 or less for the traveller in your life.
Confirmed: Emirates premium economy will be coming to a sky near you soon
Emirates confirmed that its premium economy rollout is going to be landing soon.
Hyatt unveils massive expansion plans for Europe
Global hotel chain Hyatt announced plans to grow by more than 30% in Europe — including a new Park Hyatt in London.
Embraer delivers new private jet that can fly Paris-New York City
Sign us up!
A look at what £18,600 a night gets you at One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai
This is the kind of upgrade we’d like!
Featured photo by NurPhoto/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.