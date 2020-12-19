The tiny nation with a growing airline route map, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
The tiny nation with a rapidly growing airline route map
A look at how recent peace deals have helped this small nation expand its global footprint.
3 destinations removed from travel corridors list, none added
England removed Uruguay, Namibia and the U.S. Virgin Islands from its travel corridors list as of this morning.
All 11 countries and territories you can visit from England without quarantine on either end
A look at each of the 11 countries you can visit from England without a quarantine on either end of your trip.
Supreme court rules in favour of development of Heathrow third runway
The U.K. supreme court has overruled a previous court decision that said the Heathrow third runway was illegal.
Virgin Atlantic cancels plans to fly from Manchester to India
Virgin Atlantic cancelled its plans to launch new routes from Manchester to Mumbai and Delhi.
We toured Virgin Atlantic’s final 747 — here’s why we’ll miss the Queen
Last week, TPG U.K.’s Dan Ross got a close look at Virgin Atlantic’s final 747. Here’s why we’ll miss the Queen of the Skies.
The property that received the most Marriott redemptions may surprise you
You probably weren’t expecting this property as the one that gets the most award redemptions.
From Tel Aviv to Dubai: Flying one of the most monumental inaugural flights of 2020
TPG’s Zach Griff was on a monumental inaugural flight this week — El Al’s first from Israel to the UAE.
Dad goes viral on TikTok after buying aeroplane seats for his home
This heartwarming story ended with a personal message from Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
