New coronavirus strain pushes travel into winter hibernation, and more news from this week
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Winter blues: Aggressive new coronavirus strain forces travel back into hibernation
While Christmas holiday travel meant for a slight uptick in passenger numbers, the industry is bracing for a long dreary winter of weak demand.
UK travel chaos after Tier 4 rules kick in and swathes of Europe ban UK flights
Spurring that downturn in travel is the new strain of the coronavirus, which has drastically cut off the U.K. from the rest of the world. A number of countries banned flights to and from the U.K.
British Airways to restore service in first and business class
In some good news, BA announced that it will resume first- and business-class service for some flights as of 20 January 2021.
How my brother went from no status to top-tier Marriott elite with one reminder
A great story of how points and miles can add up to real savings.
Post-pandemic travel: Consider a visit to these tourism-dependent countries
If you’re planning your 2021 travel now, consider a visit to one of these countries that depend on tourism.
Low fees, stopovers and open jaws: The best airline miles for flexible travellers
Flexible traveller? Consider flying one of these airlines.
Basic economy, hotel edition: This luxury hotel wants you to pay up to access the pool and gym
Basic economy, but make it hotel.
9 of the best Christmas movies filmed at airports
If you’re sat on the sofa, full of leftovers and still in the Christmas spirit, consider turning on one of these nine festive movies filmed at airports.
Nostalgia in the air: 14 UK airlines gone but never forgotten
Finally, we take a look at 14 airlines that are no longer flying in the U.K. skies.
Featured photo by Fabian Gysel / Getty Images.
