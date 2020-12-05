What it’s like flying Emirates first class during the pandemic, and more news from this week
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
What it’s like flying Emirates first class during the pandemic
One of our staff’s experience flying Emirates first during the pandemic.
My Madeiran quarantine nightmare: TPG reader mistake story
Heidi’s story is definitely something to bear in mind when planning for your next trip.
You can now book a lie-flat economy seat with Lufthansa
Move over, Skycouch! Lufthansa’s new “Sleeper’s Row” is giving Air New Zealand’s sofa-style seating arrangement a run for its miles.
TPG’s parent company buys Lonely Planet in major expansion of travel portfolio
The Points Guy parent company Red Ventures is announcing it is buying the travel company Lonely Planet.
Get a free hotel stay, meal and transportation with Emirates Dubai Connect
The airline is looking to drum up tourism’s return to Dubai.
Virgin Atlantic to trial pre-departure rapid COVID-19 testing for Barbados flights
On select flights to Barbados, Virgin will test passengers prior to boarding.
Goodbye plastic: BA brings back real glasses for first class in 2021
Finally! Glassware and proper plates are soon to return to BA’s first class.
EasyJet tightens hand luggage allowance — but it isn’t all bad
Until now, the European low cost giant has been the most generous with its hand luggage allowance.
Christmas gift guide: TPG’s 11 travel-friendly picks for 2020
There’s something for every budget, making it easy to shop for just about anyone on your list.
Amex Offer: Spend £10 with small businesses and get £5 back
Get £5 back each time you spend £10 or more a maximum of 10 times when you shop at small businesses.
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.