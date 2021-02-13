Pilots are going to cross the Atlantic in a new way, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Fly like the wind: Pilots are about to cross the Atlantic in a whole new way
Find out how pilots are preparing to fly over the Atlantic in a different way — and what it means for you.
Government details stricter quarantine measures, hotel quarantine to cost £1,750
This week, the government outlined stricter new measures at the border. As such, all arriving passengers from abroad will now have to take a COVID-19 test on days two and eight of their mandatory 10-day quarantine.
All flights from Heathrow Airport are now nearly £10 more expensive
As of this week, there is a new £8.90 charge on all flights departing from Heathrow.
Get 500 free Virgin Points for linking your Virgin Red and Flying Club accounts
This week, Virgin Red is now allowing Flying Club members to link their accounts — and you’ll get 500 bonus Virgin Points for doing so.
Virgin Atlantic sweetens status match offer for BA elites
Also this week, Virgin Atlantic sweetened its status match offer in an attempt to lure loyal British Airways flyers.
Cathay Pacific adds mask exemption for premium passengers
Cathay Pacific said this week that it will allow business- and first-class passengers to take their mask off when their seat is in its lie-flat position.
What are vaccine passports and will the UK have them?
You may have heard some talk about vaccine passports. But what are they? And can you expect to get one in the U.K.?
When will we be able to travel again?
One of the questions we’ve been getting most frequently is when we’ll be able to travel again. Here’s what we know at this point.
Visiting the UK as a foreigner post-Brexit: Everything you need to know
If a foreigner visits the U.K., will they have a different experience transiting the country post-Brexit?
How to learn if your flight will be cancelled — even before the airline knows
This is an incredibly helpful tip you’ll want to keep in mind!
