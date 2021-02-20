The easiest 500 Avios you’ll earn, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
The easiest miles you’ll earn: Get up to 500 Avios for opening an app
Trust us, it’s just as easy as it sounds.
Health experts attack this airline’s unique policy for first and business class passengers
Last week, Cathay Pacific said it would exempt business- and first-class passengers from wearing a face mask when in the lie-flat position. Here’s a look at what health experts have to say about the policy.
EasyJet to launch 2 domestic routes to Cornwall this summer
EasyJet is betting on domestic travelling returning for the summer, with the launch of two routes to Cornwall.
Great news: British Airways extending Companion Voucher expiry by an additional 6 months
This week, British Airways extended all Companion Vouchers by an additional six months.
Tunnel connecting Scotland and Northern Ireland to get green light as early as next month
The tunnel would link Scotland and Northern Ireland below the Irish Sea.
What are vaccine passports and how do you get one?
You’ve probably heard the term “vaccine passports,” but what are they? And how can you get one?
Genius or daft? The 2 regional airlines expanding their route networks despite the pandemic
While airlines around the world are dropping services and retiring aircraft, these two U.K. regional carriers are expanding. Is it a genius or draft plan?
Can I still take a ‘booze cruise’ to buy alcohol abroad post-Brexit?
A Brexit-related question at the top of wine lovers’ minds.
How do I book my hotel quarantine stay?
Finally, we walk you through how to book a quarantine hotel stay.
