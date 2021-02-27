American Express’ highest-ever welcome bonus, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Outstanding offer: Earn up to 100,000 Membership Rewards points with limited-time Amex welcome bonuses
This week, American Express launched its highest-ever welcome bonus: 100,000 Membership Rewards points. Check out everything you need to know about the limited-time offer. You won’t want to miss this!
Boris Johnson outlines the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown
Also this week, Boris Johnson unveiled the roadmap out of lockdown. In case you missed it, find out everything you need to know about the landmark dates set out for when normal life may return.
What does the roadmap out of lockdown mean for travel?
We break down what exactly the roadmap out of lockdown means for the beleaguered travel industry — and what it means for you as far as booking a holiday.
Flight and holiday home bookings skyrocket as much as 600% after UK roadmap announcement
After the roadmap out of lockdown announcement, Britons took to booking holidays. The pent-up demand sent some bookings skyrocketing by as much as 600%.
As airlines expand international routes from 17 May, should you book a holiday now?
Finally, we take a look at the pros and cons of booking a holiday now. Should you do it or wait?
The 7 hotels in England you should book now for a summer staycation
If you’re still uncertain if an international holiday is on the cards for this summer, consider staying closer to home with a staycation at one of these hotels.
British Airways owner IAG reports record £6.5 billion loss, calls for digital health passes
2020 was a tough year for most airlines, not least of which British Airways.
Become a point millionaire: Enter to win 1,000,000 Virgin Points
Don’t forget to enter for your chance to win 1,000,000 Virgin Points.
Ending soon: Virgin Atlantic’s sweetened status match offer for BA elites
You have until tomorrow, 28 February, to match your BA status to Virgin Atlantic.
Air France’s new safety video will make you want to travel to France
While we can’t travel to France at the moment, the flag carrier’s new safety video is giving us all of the wanderlust to start planning a trip.
