A new way to earn free money with a Virgin card, and more news from this week
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Earn free money on everyday spend with Virgin Money’s new cashback offer
With Virgin Money’s new Virgin Money Back scheme, you can earn cashback on purchases that can be used towards paying off your bill or paid directly to your bank account.
I walked off a fully loaded plane to avoid another UK lockdown
When Hayley Coyle was already abroad in October, she weighed her options and decided to stay in Spain to avoid coming back to another U.K. lockdown.
Mandatory hotel quarantine to start 15 February
We know now that the U.K. will enforce its mandatory hotel quarantine policy as of 15 February, but we know few further details.
Emirates to operate one-way flights from the UK to Dubai
In light of the U.K.’s ban on passenger flights from the UAE, Emirates has launched one-way flights from the U.K. to Dubai.
Trouble for the Boeing 777X as Emirates considers swapping one-third of order for smaller 787s
In other Emirates news, a source close to the carrier said that it’s considering swapping out one-third of its 777X aircraft on order for smaller Boeing 787s.
Country-by-country guide to where you can go if you’re vaccinated
We take a look at the countries that have said will allow travellers who are vaccinated.
Changes to the British Airways and Virgin Atlantic loyalty programmes I’d like to see in 2021
Our very own Daniel Ross takes a look at the changes he’d like to see from the British Airways and Virgin Atlantic loyalty programmes. There’s no time like the present.
How to turn your supermarket shopping into nearly free flights in 2021
If you’re not earning points on your supermarket shop, you’re missing out. Take a look at the earning potential with Sainbury’s Nectar and Tesco’s Clubcard to see how you could soon be on your way to free flights.
The worst 5 business-class meals in the sky
If you’re flying business class, you want to make sure you’re going to have at least a decent experience. Take these bad flights into account when planning for your next business-class redemption.
Greek paradise, found: If you stay in one Airbnb this year it should be here
Sign us up for another stay.
Don’t panic! What happens if a cargo door opens in flight?
If a cargo door opens in flight, this is why you shouldn’t panic.
Featured photo by John Gribben/The Points Guy.
