News

A sweetened Virgin Atlantic status match offer, and more news from this week

Emily McNutt
Yesterday

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Virgin Atlantic unveils sweetened status match offer for BA elites

If you have BA status and plan to take at least one flight with Virgin Atlantic this year, this offer is a no-brainer for enrollment. You could lock in Flying Club status for a year with just one flight!

England delays pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement for international arrivals until Monday

As of Monday 18 January at 4 a.m., all travellers entering England from abroad will have to have a negative COVID-19 test result.

American Express dropping 1 hotel elite status benefit from the Platinum Card

If you have the Platinum Card from American Express, you’ll want to enrol in this benefit before it comes to an end.

A sign of the times: Qatar won’t fly half its A380 fleet again

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said that half of the airline’s A380 fleet won’t return.

American Express improves lounge benefit on the Preferred Rewards Gold Card

For cardholders of the Preferred Rewards Gold Card, Amex has made an improvement to the lounge benefit that comes with it.

Ending on Monday: Redeeming Tesco Clubcard points for Avios

If you want to redeem your Clubcard points for Avios, be sure to do so before Monday.

UAE removed from travel corridor immediately

This week, the government removed the United Arab Emirates from the travel corridors list with immediate effect.

Takeoff for British Airways’ limited edition 747-inspired luggage

Luggage fans, you’ll want to take a look at this!

Boeing just received the order for the last 747s it will ever make

In some sad news for the Queen of the Skies, Boeing received the order for the last 747s it’ll make.

Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.

Emily McNutt is The Points Guy's Global News Editor and is based in London.
