TPG UK’s travel plans for 2021, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Hopeful for a 2021 well-travelled: TPG UK’s travel plans for 2021
Happy New Year from all of us at TPG U.K. If you’re like us, you’re hoping to set to the skies more in 2021. Here’s a look at the team’s travel plans for the upcoming year.
Emirates unveils ritzy new premium economy cabin and more aboard the A380
This week, Emirates unveiled its long-awaited premium economy seat. The new product will be featured on some of the carrier’s A380s.
What do Tier 4 restrictions mean for my holiday plans?
Still have a holiday planned? Here’s what the Tier 4 restrictions mean for you.
TPG round-up: Top 5 premium economy meals in the sky
This week, we took a look at some of the best meals in the sky. Here are the best five premium economy meals.
TPG round-up: 5 worst premium economy meals in the sky
And, on the other end of the spectrum, the worst five premium economy meals our reviewers tried.
TPG round-up: Top 5 economy meals in the sky
In standard economy, we take a look at the top five meals.
TPG round-up: 5 worst economy meals in the sky
And, unfortunately, the worst.
Using an Amex Offer to save big on a 9-night trip to Dubai: TPG reader success story
Finally, one reader shows how they were able to use a lucrative Amex Offer to save big on a holiday to Dubai.
Featured photo by Mike Korostelev/Getty Images.
