News

TPG UK’s travel plans for 2021, and more news from this week

Emily McNutt
Yesterday

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Hopeful for a 2021 well-travelled: TPG UK’s travel plans for 2021

Happy New Year from all of us at TPG U.K. If you’re like us, you’re hoping to set to the skies more in 2021. Here’s a look at the team’s travel plans for the upcoming year.

Emirates unveils ritzy new premium economy cabin and more aboard the A380

This week, Emirates unveiled its long-awaited premium economy seat. The new product will be featured on some of the carrier’s A380s.

What do Tier 4 restrictions mean for my holiday plans?

Still have a holiday planned? Here’s what the Tier 4 restrictions mean for you.

TPG round-up: Top 5 premium economy meals in the sky

This week, we took a look at some of the best meals in the sky. Here are the best five premium economy meals.

TPG round-up: 5 worst premium economy meals in the sky

And, on the other end of the spectrum, the worst five premium economy meals our reviewers tried.

TPG round-up: Top 5 economy meals in the sky

In standard economy, we take a look at the top five meals.

TPG round-up: 5 worst economy meals in the sky

And, unfortunately, the worst.

Using an Amex Offer to save big on a 9-night trip to Dubai: TPG reader success story

Finally, one reader shows how they were able to use a lucrative Amex Offer to save big on a holiday to Dubai.

Featured photo by Mike Korostelev/Getty Images.

Emily McNutt is The Points Guy's Global News Editor and is based in London.
You might like
This iconic New York City hotel just reopened — Here’s what it’s like to spend the night
Reviews
5h ago
Points not accepted: Inside the Presidential Suite at Atlantis Dubai
News
9h ago
Can pilots predict turbulence?
News
11h ago

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.