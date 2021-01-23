Are burgundy British passports still valid for EU travel, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Are burgundy British passports still valid for travel to Europe?
In a post-EU era, will your burgundy passport still be valid for your next holiday to Europe? Here’s everything you need to know.
British Airways adds a valuable new partner: Convert your Nectar points to Avios for free flights
This week saw good news for Avios collectors. BA announced a new partnership with Nectar, the loyalty programme of Sainsbury’s, among other retailers. Here’s what you need to know.
It’s back and better than before: Amex giving Platinum cardholders £175 to spend at popular retailers
This week also brought a new offer for cardholders of American Express’ most premium card. Cardholders can get £175 to spend at popular retailers.
Teesside Airport to get second nonstop route to Heathrow
Regional airport Teesside will get its second nonstop route to London Heathrow when Loganair launches service.
Australia unlikely to reopen borders until 2022 — even if majority of population is vaccinated
Bad news if you wanted to travel to Australia soon. The country has said it’s unlikely to open its borders until 2022.
Lufthansa prepares to operate its longest flight ever
German carrier Lufthansa is planning to operate its longest flight — find out the route.
Everything you need to know about driving in the EU after Brexit
Have your driving license ready but unsure if you’ll need anything else to drive in the EU after Brexit? Read this.
Mask mandates and travel bans: What we can expect to see from the Biden Administration regarding US travel
This week, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Here’s what you can expect from his administration when it comes to travel.
The 10 most spectacular airport approaches from the cockpit
Our resident pilot Charlie Page takes a look at 10 of the best airport approaches in the world.
9 best apps for learning a new language
Finally, if sitting at home has you longing for something that feels international, consider using one of these apps to learn a new language.
Featured photo by Belterz/Getty Images.
