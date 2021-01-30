UK bans all passenger flights from the UAE, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
UK bans all passenger flights from the UAE, adds 3 countries to travel ban list
This week, the U.K. announced that it was banning all passenger flights from the UAE — a blow to the country’s airlines, Etihad and Emirates. Additionally, the U.K. added the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda to its travel ban list.
UK to require travellers from high-risk countries to quarantine in government-supervised hotels
In other major news this week, the government announced that travellers coming from banned — or “red list” — countries will soon be required to undergo their 10-day quarantine in a government-supervised hotel.
All 33 countries that are on the UK’s travel ban list
Take a look at all 33 countries that are currently on the U.K.’s travel ban list — or the “red list.”
A lucrative new partnership: You can now convert your Nectar points to Avios for free flights
As of Monday, BA Executive Club members have a new way to get more Avios. Find out how you can link your Executive Club account to Nectar.
When does it make sense to transfer Avios to Nectar?
The new partnership also allows you to transfer points from Avios to Nectar. But when does that make sense?
British Airways extends Book With Confidence policy again
BA has extended its flexible rebooking policy again. See what’s changed.
This surprising regional airport is getting more international routes despite the pandemic
Southampton is getting a slew of new routes this year to international destinations with BA and Eastern.
A behind-the-scenes look at the seat installation on a Virgin Atlantic A350
We take you behind the scenes to see how Virgin Atlantic fits out one of its A350s.
Post-Brexit medical treatment abroad: What’s the difference between an EHIC and a GHIC
If you’re planning a 2021 trip to Europe, you’ll want to read this to find out what Brexit means for your medical treatment situation.
Reported mask refusal leads to ‘traumatic’ flight, highlights challenge facing airlines
Finally, a look at some of the challenges facing airlines when it comes to face mask enforcement.
