BA’s new pre-order menu for short-haul flights, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Speedbird Café: British Airways unveils new pre-order menu for short-haul flights
British AIrways has revamped its inflight offering for short-haul flights. Now, you’ll have to pre-order your meal at least 12 hours before your flight with the new Speedbird Café.
4 countries removed from travel corridors list, none added
Although we’re in lockdown, the government is still making changes to its travel corridors list.
England will now require international arrivals to have negative COVID-19 test
A long-awaited announcement this week. International arrivals to the U.K. will soon need to have a negative COVID-19 test.
What the new national lockdown means for your holiday plans
With non-essential travel off the table, here’s what you need to know about holidays.
Planning to travel for work during lockdown? Here’s what you need to know
Some people will still need to travel for work. Here’s what you should know if you do.
Airlines slash UK operations amid third lockdown
With Britons staying at home, airlines are slashing their capacity on routes to the U.K.
Earn 50% bonus Virgin Points and Tier Points on new Virgin Atlantic bookings
This week, Virgin Atlantic launched a lucrative promotion wherein you can earn 50% bonus Virgin Points and Tier Points on new flights.
Emirates’ new premium economy makes London debut: Here’s what we know so far
Emirates’ newest premium economy product landed in London for the first time this week.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will launch service next week
Next week, Abu Dhabi will get a new low-cost carrier.
What I hope to see from UK credit cards in 2021
TPG U.K. Director of Content Nicky Kelvin takes a look at what he hopes to see from the credit card industry this year.
Predictions for the state of travel in 2021 from our editor
Finally, our editor takes a look at what we might expect from travel this year.
