5 things to know about IATA’s Travel Pass app, and more news from this week
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
5 things to know about IATA’s Travel Pass app right now
If you’ve been hearing people talk about IATA’s Travel Pass, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you should know right now.
British Airways extends Executive Club elite status by additional 12 months
This week, British Airways announced it’s extending elite members’ status by an additional 12 months.
Low-cost German airline announces new routes from England to Palma, Spain
Eurowings will launch new routes this year in order to capitalise on pent-up travel demand.
Will holidays to Spain go ahead this summer?
Speaking of holidays abroad, what’s the situation looking like for a summer holiday to Spain? We take a look.
Why you should expect Emirates premium fares to get cheaper
If you’ve been thinking of splurging on an Emirates first- or business-class ticket, you may be able to snag a cheaper fare.
Loganair continues domestic network expansion, adds 2 new routes
Regional carrier Loganair isn’t letting the pandemic slow its route network growth down.
Boris Johnson wants to make domestic flights cheaper
We could soon see a reduction of air passenger duty charged on domestic flights.
BA CityFlyer scraps E170 fleet in favour of larger E190s
BA’s regional subsidiary CityFlyer has sent its fleet of six E170 jets to Envoy in the U.S.
Leaving England? You must now fill out a travel declaration form or face £200 fine
If you are planning to travel out of England, you’ll need to fill out a form that says your travel is for essential reasons.
The 5 best first-class meals in the sky today
If you’re flying first class, try one of these out for the best meals.
The 9 points hotels in England you should book now for a summer staycation
Finally, with summer staycations looking like a strong possibility, here are nine properties in England you can book using points and miles.
Featured photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.