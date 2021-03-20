What flying with British Airways will be like this summer, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
New routes, A380s to return and vaccine passports: How flying British Airways will look this summer
If you’ve got a flight with British Airways this summer, here’s everything you need to know about flying with the carrier. Plus, good news for AvGeeks, as we now know the A380 will return.
No-notice change: British Airways quietly increases short-haul redemption prices
This week, British Airways made a no-notice devaluation to some short-haul redemptions.
Amex Offer: Earn 2 bonus Avios on purchases of £1 or more
This week also saw the addition of two new Amex Offers. With the first of those, select BA cobranded cardholders can get 2 bonus Avios on purchases of £1 or more…
Amex Gold Cardholders can now register to earn 1,000 bonus points after spending £200
… And with the second, Amex Gold cardholders can register to earn 1,000 bonus Membership Rewards points after spending £200.
Miss Norwegian Air? The former CEO’s new low-cost transatlantic airline is eerily similar
For low-cost fans, the former CEO of Norwegian Air is planning to launch a new transatlantic airline.
UK not included in EU’s proposal for Digital Green Certificates to return to travel
This week, the European Commission unveiled its plans for a Digital Green Certificate for a safe return to travel — and the U.K. was left off the list of participating countries.
Virgin Atlantic giving away pair of Upper Class seats in ultimate lockdown quiz
Be sure to buy your tickets for Virgin Atlantic’s lockdown quiz for the chance to win two Upper Class seats.
Why you should think twice before using miles for long-haul economy flights
If you’ve now got a pile of points and miles and aren’t sure where to use them, here’s why you might want to think twice about using them for long-haul economy redemptions.
10 mistakes to avoid when redeeming frequent flyer miles
And, while we’re at it, here are 10 other mistakes you’ll want to avoid making when redeeming your miles.
The hottest new airline route of 2021 draws a ton of speculation
JetBlue’s route to London has been getting a lot of chatter this week. Here’s the latest we know.
Take a tour of JetBlue’s brand-new A321neo Mint business class
Speaking of the carrier, take a look at the Mint seat that will likely fly across the Atlantic.
