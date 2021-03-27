Ban on international travel extended to July, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Ban on international travel extended to July over fears of third wave
Don’t worry too much just yet — there’s a chance that date could be moved out. Check out the latest.
It’s official: Aer Lingus to launch 4 transatlantic routes from Manchester to the US and Caribbean
This week, Aer Lingus made it official by announcing four new routes from Manchester to the U.S. and Caribbean — find out where.
EasyJet adds new domestic routes for summer season
EasyJet thinks domestic staycations will be a big target for travellers this summer. The carrier is expanding in the U.K.
Limited-time only: Earn up to double Avios — or more — on British Airways eStore purchases
British Airways is offering double Avios — and sometimes more — on British Airways eStore purchases for a limited time.
Cornwall’s Newquay Airport gets £7.8 million for upgrades ahead of G7 summit
Ahead of June’s G7 summit in Cornwall, the region’s main airport is getting a facelift.
Miss first-class dining? British Airways aims to deliver it to you at home
Here’s your chance to order a BA First meal and enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.
The 5 worst first-class meals in the sky today
We take a look at the five worst-rated first-class meals in the sky.
How simply doing my food shopping earned enough miles for a flight to New York
Food shopping can earn you a free flight to New York? You better believe it.
6 tips to get the hotel room upgrades you deserve
Finally, here are some tips to follow to ensure you get that hotel upgrade you deserve.
