How I earned 20,000+ Avios without flying BA, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
How I earned 20,000+ Avios in the past year without flying British Airways
If you’re like us, you haven’t been travelling much in the past year. Even so, you could still be earning valuable points and miles. Find out how Daniel Ross earned more than 20,000 Avios without flying with British Airways.
Expect even lower Ryanair fares in the coming months
This week, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary indicated that fares will fall in the coming months.
A great COVID-19 test solution for travel: British Airways partners with Qured for 20-minute test results
A new partnership between British Airways and Qured has opened the opportunity for one of the most-convenient testing options if you’re planning to travel this year.
American Express cutting transfer rate to Singapore KrisFlyer next month
If you plan to make a redemption with Singapore Airlines, you may want to transfer your Amex Membership Rewards to Singapore KrisFlyer before 1 April.
Coming soon: A new way to earn 1,500 Avios per month with Barclays and BA
Wth this new current account through Barclays, you can earn 1,500 Avios every month — but for a cost.
Hand-plated meals and welcome drinks return to Virgin Atlantic Upper Class experience
Virgin Atlantic is bringing back welcome drinks in Upper Class.
Once-dormant airline to launch nonstop flights between Uganda and London Heathrow
Uganda Airlines will begin flying between its hub in Entebbe and London Heathrow.
Emirates now allows economy passengers to buy empty adjoining seats
If you’re flying with Emirates in economy, you can elect to purchase empty seats around you for maximum social distancing.
6 exciting ways to use 100,000 American Express Membership Rewards points
With the new 100,000-point welcome bonus on one Amex card, you’ll want to know some ways on how you can use those points.
We shouldn’t have to say this, but please follow travel restrictions if you’re arriving in the UK from abroad
Finally, if you’re entering the U.K. from abroad, follow the rules. We shouldn’t have to tell you this.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
