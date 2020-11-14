Qatar unbundles business class fares, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Qatar Airways launches ‘basic’ business class fares
Qatar Airways is famed for its Qsuite business-class product. However, it’s unravelling the fares by introducing a “basic” option. Find out what it includes.
What does lockdown mean for your winter ski holiday?
We’ve now been in lockdown for more than a week and have just under three weeks to go. What does this mean for your ski holiday this year?
Greece removed and 8 countries added to travel corridors list
Although we’re still in lockdown, the government is making adjustments to its travel corridor list. This week, there were lots of changes. Check out the full list.
Using Avios for a last-minute flight saved me over £200: Staff success story
Last-minute travel is where Avios show their most value. Find out how Dan Ross saved more than £200 on a last-minute ticket.
Earn up to 18 Avios per pound spent on the BA eStore with triple points offer
Through late December, the BA eStore is offering up to triple Avios on some retailers. Don’t forget to take advantage for your holiday shopping.
The first cruise ship to resume sailing in the Caribbean is having a COVID scare
TPG’s cruise writer Gene Sloan is on board. Stay up to date with his experiences from the ship.
South Africa is reopening for tourists, including those coming from the UK
We got some great news this week with regard to travel to South Africa. The popular holiday destination will soon be an option for Brits.
First look: Biz-class pods shine on American’s new and improved 787-8 Dreamliner
We got a first look at American Airlines’ brand new 787-8 Dreamliner seat in business class.
How to tell commercial aircraft apart
Next time you find yourself plane spotting, here are some helpful tips for how to tell aircraft apart.
Where is British Airways parking its planes during the coronavirus pandemic?
Finally, with the lockdown, airlines have been forced to cut back on their operations. Here’s a look at where BA is parking its planes.
Where is Virgin Atlantic parking its planes during the coronavirus pandemic?
Virgin Atlantic hasn’t been spared from the cuts, either. Here’s where the carrier is parking its aircraft.
