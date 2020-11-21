Dozens of new ways to earn and spend Virgin Points, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Virgin Red launches with new ways to earn and spend Virgin Points
We’ve been waiting to hear exactly what the future holds for the Virgin Red programme, and now we know. This week, the programme unveiled where you’ll be able to spend your Virgin Points in the future in addition to Virgin Atlantic flights.
8 destinations added to travel corridors list, none removed
This week, the government added eight destinations to its travel corridors list, while at the same time removing none. Check out which eight no longer require a 14-day quarantine when you return to England.
Emirates ramps up A380 service to UK to meet increased demand
With the introduction of an air corridor between the UAE and U.K., Emirates says that it’s seen an uptick in demand. As such, it’s ramping up capacity on routes to the U.K.
Ryanair to launch additional domestic UK routes for holiday travel
Ryanair is hoping to take advantage of students travelling home for the holidays by introducing more flights within the U.K.
Christmas holiday travel could be disrupted with 4 days of strikes at Heathrow in December
This week, Heathrow workers announced their intention to strike for four days during the Christmas travel season.
British Airways reopens Galleries North Club lounge at Heathrow with grab-and-go service
BA has reopened one of its lounges in Heathrow, following its previous announcement to shut all lounges because of the second lockdown.
Another big airline will begin charging for food and drinks on many flights
Lufthansa announced this week that it will start charging for food and drink on short-haul flights.
Why pilots don’t have to wear masks when flying
If you’ve flown recently, you may have wondered why the pilots don’t have to wear masks. Charlie Page explains why.
14 thoughts after my first flight in Emirates’ game-changer first class
Have you flown Emirates’ new first-class product yet? Read on to find out what Zach Griff thought about his first time flying the product.
A schedule trick to book first class: TPG reader success story
Finally, find out how one reader was able to use a scheduling trick to book first class with ANA.
